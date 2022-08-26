Read full article on original website
'All over a soda?' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught
WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teen is in the emergency room after a man assaulted her at a fast-food restaurant where she worked. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m., September 4, on Sunday afternoon. Michaelia Pinela's 17-year-old daughter sustained a...
Registration underway: LMCU Bridge Run offers unique course and lots of ways to be involved
The 20th annual Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run is Sunday, Sept. 18, and registration is underway now. The event offers a 10 Mile Run and 5k Run/Walk, all of which wind their way through downtown Grand Rapids and cross some of the city’s historic bridges. For those who...
VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates Week 2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rust has now been shaken off as Week 2 of the high school football season in West Michigan is over. Now, it's up to high school football fans to decide who should be the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 2 MVP, sponsored by VanDyk Mortgage.
Hope comes back from 17 points to top Aurora 38-34
HOLLAND, Mich — The Hope College Flying Dutchmen trailed by 17 to Aurora two different times on Saturday, but they never stopped battling. Hope came back to defeat the Spartans 38-34 for the first win of the season. "We were in the locker room at halftime and I said...
Don’t ignore retirement planning and miss out on enjoying the next chapter of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For lots of us retirement can look like it’s way down the road, something we may never attain. But there is one thing for certain. If you never plan for it, you’ll not be able to achieve it in the way you’ve envisioned.
Davenport squeaks by Truman State 20-19 for first win of the season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 2022 season began with a bang on Saturday afternoon with a 20-19 road win at Truman State. The new-look Panthers avenged last year's season-opening loss to the Bulldogs by shutting out the home team in the second half and getting the only points of the second half on a touchdown pass with 2:11 left to gain a one-point lead.
