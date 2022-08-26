ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates Week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rust has now been shaken off as Week 2 of the high school football season in West Michigan is over. Now, it's up to high school football fans to decide who should be the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 2 MVP, sponsored by VanDyk Mortgage.
Hope comes back from 17 points to top Aurora 38-34

HOLLAND, Mich — The Hope College Flying Dutchmen trailed by 17 to Aurora two different times on Saturday, but they never stopped battling. Hope came back to defeat the Spartans 38-34 for the first win of the season. "We were in the locker room at halftime and I said...
Davenport squeaks by Truman State 20-19 for first win of the season

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 2022 season began with a bang on Saturday afternoon with a 20-19 road win at Truman State. The new-look Panthers avenged last year's season-opening loss to the Bulldogs by shutting out the home team in the second half and getting the only points of the second half on a touchdown pass with 2:11 left to gain a one-point lead.
