UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
visitlakenorman.org
8 Breakfast and Brunch Spots in Lake Norman
Are you craving food early in the morning again or tired of making breakfast each day? The Lake Norman area has so many breakfast and brunch options to choose from that have phenomenal food and provide egg-cellent service. We put together a list of options you should consider for your next morning craving!
kiss951.com
The New Location For Midnight Diner Revealed
Midnight Diner has been a staple in Charlotte for decades. When the news was released, everyone wanted to know about the new location. It’s now been revealed. Midnight Diner is going to be moving across from the Spectrum Center. It’s going to be one amazing location. I would think this location would be a lot busier than the current one as the uptown foot traffic would increase.
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Eat in Charlotte’s South End: 2022
From high-rises and office spaces to boutiques and public art, South End is a hub for new development and buzzy restaurants. The neighborhood is still home to a few longtime favorites, but newcomers continue to expand its culinary landscape with tapas bars, tasting menus, trattorias, and more. See our website...
WCNC
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Best Food I Ate This Summer … by the QC Foodies
We’re back bugging the local food influencers and food writers for their favorite meals in Charlotte, and this time we asked What Was the Best Thing You Ate (or Drank) This Summer?. Even if we don’t have the waistline or the time to eat in all the places in...
power98fm.com
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
visitlakenorman.org
Top Things to Do in Cornelius
Cornelius is a beautiful lakeside destination full of great things to do. Whether you're a resident or just visiting the area, there is always something exciting to try. From restaurants, breweries, parks, shopping, or attractions, here are the top things to do in Cornelius!. Food & Drink. Restaurants. Cornelius is...
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
Luxury home off Providence Road tops list of county’s priciest sales at $6.5M
CHARLOTTE — An estate off Providence Road that just recently registered as the most expensive home listing in Charlotte is off the market. It sold for $6.45 million in mid-July, carrying the highest price tag of any Mecklenburg County residential property that traded last month. The home, at 9,822...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Charlotte
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Charlotte, North Carolina on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
WBTV
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say. The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened on the I-485 inner loop just before Interstate 77 and just after South Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
kiss951.com
Lake Norman’s Most Expensive Mansion Hits Market at 16 Million
What would you do with ALL this house? I can barely keep up with my little farmhouse! I guess if you can afford a 16-million-dollar house you probably have a budget for people to help you take care of it. So fun to dream. But this house actually exists on Lake Norman and it can be yours because it is up for sale.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Burger Restaurant Closing Friday
Wait, wait. I know I’m guilty of baiting you in on that headline, but it for a good reason and one you’ll be interested in. First, the restaurant that’s closing on Friday-and just for Friday-is NoDa’s Brooks’ Sandwich House. Recently Reader’s Digest named it the best spot in Charlotte to get a burger.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bloop! There It Is
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
lakenormanpublications.com
Historic marker to be discussed for former Rosenwald School
HUNTERSVILLE – A mid-September public meeting is scheduled to discuss the planned installation of a roadside historical marker at a prominent and now permanently protected piece of the past. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission will host the meeting at the Dellwood...
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
Story of North Carolina woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
The original classified ad, first published in The Charlotte Observer on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005, was simple. Though Jenna's plea had a more complex motivation.
