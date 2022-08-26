ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitlakenorman.org

8 Breakfast and Brunch Spots in Lake Norman

Are you craving food early in the morning again or tired of making breakfast each day? The Lake Norman area has so many breakfast and brunch options to choose from that have phenomenal food and provide egg-cellent service. We put together a list of options you should consider for your next morning craving!
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The New Location For Midnight Diner Revealed

Midnight Diner has been a staple in Charlotte for decades. When the news was released, everyone wanted to know about the new location. It’s now been revealed. Midnight Diner is going to be moving across from the Spectrum Center. It’s going to be one amazing location. I would think this location would be a lot busier than the current one as the uptown foot traffic would increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Where to Eat in Charlotte’s South End: 2022

From high-rises and office spaces to boutiques and public art, South End is a hub for new development and buzzy restaurants. The neighborhood is still home to a few longtime favorites, but newcomers continue to expand its culinary landscape with tapas bars, tasting menus, trattorias, and more. See our website...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

"Steak 101" with Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Huntersville, NC
Lifestyle
Huntersville, NC
Food & Drinks
scoopcharlotte.com

The Best Food I Ate This Summer … by the QC Foodies

We’re back bugging the local food influencers and food writers for their favorite meals in Charlotte, and this time we asked What Was the Best Thing You Ate (or Drank) This Summer?. Even if we don’t have the waistline or the time to eat in all the places in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
visitlakenorman.org

Top Things to Do in Cornelius

Cornelius is a beautiful lakeside destination full of great things to do. Whether you're a resident or just visiting the area, there is always something exciting to try. From restaurants, breweries, parks, shopping, or attractions, here are the top things to do in Cornelius!. Food & Drink. Restaurants. Cornelius is...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Uptown Charlotte#Birkdale#Food Drink#Brown Bag Seafood Co#Truffle Parmesan Tots
WBTV

Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say. The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened on the I-485 inner loop just before Interstate 77 and just after South Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Lake Norman’s Most Expensive Mansion Hits Market at 16 Million

What would you do with ALL this house? I can barely keep up with my little farmhouse! I guess if you can afford a 16-million-dollar house you probably have a budget for people to help you take care of it. So fun to dream. But this house actually exists on Lake Norman and it can be yours because it is up for sale.
CORNELIUS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Burger Restaurant Closing Friday

Wait, wait. I know I’m guilty of baiting you in on that headline, but it for a good reason and one you’ll be interested in. First, the restaurant that’s closing on Friday-and just for Friday-is NoDa’s Brooks’ Sandwich House. Recently Reader’s Digest named it the best spot in Charlotte to get a burger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bloop! There It Is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Historic marker to be discussed for former Rosenwald School

HUNTERSVILLE – A mid-September public meeting is scheduled to discuss the planned installation of a roadside historical marker at a prominent and now permanently protected piece of the past. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission will host the meeting at the Dellwood...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy