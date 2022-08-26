ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Comments / 6

Neil Diamond Girl
11d ago

The editors of these articles need to do their jobs. He did not get released because he was a retired officer; he was released after he was was arrested and cited. He will undergo the same process as anyone else would be who has been arrested and cited for DUI. Stop making news—just report the truth!

Reply(3)
8
 

Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
GOLETA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Driver Arrested for Firearms Possession, Passenger Arrested for Felony Warrant Related to October 2021 Shooting in Oxnard

SUSPECTS: Eric Harris, 18-year-old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: Community Center Park East, 800 Hobson Wy., Oxnard. On September 1st, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) located wanted subject, Luke Navarro, at Community Center Park East. Navarro was known to have a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a shooting that took place on October 29, 2021, in the 2500 blk. of Spur Dr. Navarro was in the company of Eric Harris, who was also involved in the 2021 shooting. Harris and Navarro entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot and were immediately contacted by Special Enforcement Unit Officers. During the high risk stop, Harris was observed discarding an item in the rear compartment of his sport utility vehicle.
OXNARD, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard woman killed, ex-husband to face charges

The ex-husband of an Oxnard woman killed on July 10, 2021 has been accused of killing her and dumping her body near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County. Josefino Cayetano Maldonado has been charged with the murder of Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, whose body was found on an embankment north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta

The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

