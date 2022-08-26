Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'
A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. As of 8 p.m., the search was suspended, and officials said it would not resume unless new information warranted it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Berries, pumpkins, flowers and more
Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded with raspberries and it’s time for them to be picked. Brian is in Bristol with the fourth generation owner of a family farm that’s been growing produce in Kenosha County for over 100 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police noticed an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in July, so they showed the data in their public monthly update, asking people to keep an eye out. On Friday, Aug. 26, a neighbor answered that call. It was early Friday morning when a New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 22nd and Center shooting survivor, 88, 'played dead'
MILWAUKEE - A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned. Carrie Barnhill, 88, was in town...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Checking out Thompson Strawberry Farm
Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for over 100 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cut for Kids in West Allis
How do you feel after a fresh haircut? Confident and maybe ready to take on the world. That is the feeling many West Allis and West Milwaukee kids felt at the "Cuts for Kids" event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin cousins' birthday card tradition hits 40-year milestone
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Two cousins in Franklin never have to worry about picking out a birthday card for each other. On the morning of his birthday, Steve Mathwig knows what is waiting. "I open the door, and there’s the gift, there’s the card," he said. Getting a card...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, fire; man wanted
A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened near 83rd and Vienna. A warrant is out for his arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm
BRISTOL, Wis. - Berries, sunflowers and family fun! Brian Kramp is at Thompson Strawberry Farm is Bristol, where they've been growing produce for over 100 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free haircuts for students in West Allis/West Milwaukee schools
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - How do you feel after a fresh haircut? Confident, attractive, maybe ready to take on the world. That is the feeling many West Allis and West Milwaukee kids felt on Monday, Aug. 29 at the "Cuts for Kids" event. Getting that fresh cut for the first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7th Chris Kegel's Slow Roll hits the trails, streets
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people will hop on their bikes and take part in the 7th annual Chris Kegel's Slow Roll – a Milwaukee bike ride for a great cause. FOX6's Brhett Victory breaks down why there is such great support for this event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bristol's Thompson Strawberry Farm; more than just berries
BRISTOL, Wis. - Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian Kramp is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for more than 100 years. Pumpkins...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pumpkins galore at Thompson Strawberry Farm
We’re only weeks away until pumpkins will be ready for picking at farms all over Wisconsin, but most farms don’t allow you to pick by the carload – Thompson Strawberry Farm does. Brian is in Kenosha county with a sneak peek of what to expect when pumpkins season starts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Local: Muskego restaurant offers scratch-made food, cozy atmosphere
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Local opened in Muskego back in 2021 and their focus is comfort – complete with scratch-made food and a cozy atmosphere. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a look at what you can expect when you stop this new local favorite.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies
STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee, died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
Comments / 0