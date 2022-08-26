ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Checking out a local Michigan winery

By Wells Foster, Jim Geyer
 11 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has more than 13,000 acres of grape vines, making it the 8th largest grape producer in the nation, according to the Michigan Agriculture Council.

It also ranks among the top in the country for wine grape production.

So, for this week’s Geyer’s Garden, Jim takes a tour of a local winery to see how things are looking so far this year.

Interested in seeing what wine production is all about? Check out the video player above.

