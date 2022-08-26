Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC6.com
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
ABC6.com
Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back. Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off. Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St. Police say the 17-year-old […]
Turnto10.com
Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Car flips over in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
Turnto10.com
Police: Teenager shot in Providence, in serious condition
Police are investigating after a 17-year old was shot Saturday night. Police responded to Salmon Street around 10:40 p.m. in Providence after reports of a shooting. An NBC 10 news crew was on the scene as police were collecting evidence and placing markers. Police say the teenager is in serious...
ABC6.com
Building collapses in Providence on Peace St.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police say a building collapsed at 215 Peace Street Monday evening. Police say no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Several surrounding intersections and streets are currently blocked off. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Turnto10.com
Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crews respond to rollover crash in Providence
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.
ABC6.com
Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting
8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
ABC6.com
Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
6 displaced by Attleboro house fire; 2 injured
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were forced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in Attleboro. Flames were seen tearing through the home’s second floor on Thomas Avenue. Two people were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns but the family says they are going to be OK. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
WCVB
Man assaults couple at Fall River gas station in retaliation, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of assaulting an older couple at a Fall River gas station, but only after he was struck by a man he attacked, according to police. Fall River police said the assaults happened at about...
iheart.com
Residents Want Pawtucket Park Protectected
Residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket are fighting against a proposal to sell parkland to a developer for a parking lot. About 80 people attended a rally on Saturday to protest the sale. JK Equities is tearing down the former Microfibres mill complex to build a warehouse distribution center,...
ABC6.com
Missing teen found safe in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have found a teen that was reported missing earlier Friday. According to police, Andy Nix, 13, was found just after 9 p.m. and is safe. Nix was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Laurel Hill and Hartford avenues.
Comments / 3