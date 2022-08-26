Now that fans and gamblers have a better idea of what teams' rosters will look like this upcoming season, it's time for everyone to set their sights on Super Bowl LVII. Will the Buffalo Bills — the team at the top of the oddsboard — be worth their weight in bet slips? We get a chance to find out Thursday night as the Bills take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to open the season.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO