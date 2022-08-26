ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: A Couple “Incidents” Reported Today

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Shooting: Juvenile Wearing An IDOC Ankle Bracelet, (Using It For A Holder For The Firearm) Suspect Shoots A Woman Multiple Times…

DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: (Shooting) Suspects Chasing A Victim, Crashes…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: High Speed Chase With A Subject That Tried To Break Into A Residence

ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Individual, Recognize Them?

LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 4 Juvenile Suspects Beat A Victim With A Weapon, During An Armed Robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Potentially 2 Dangerous Situations Ongoing in Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
FREEPORT, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI

