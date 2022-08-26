Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A Couple “Incidents” Reported Today
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Shooting: Juvenile Wearing An IDOC Ankle Bracelet, (Using It For A Holder For The Firearm) Suspect Shoots A Woman Multiple Times…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Teens arrested in Rockford car burglary, assault to police officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 3 teens, one as young as 10-years-old, for a car burglary over the weekend. According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. All three suspects were caught. A 13-year-old boy was charged […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: (Shooting) Suspects Chasing A Victim, Crashes…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
One year later, DUI suspect still at large after Rockford 16-year-old’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mason Hada would have turned 17 last month, and on Thursday, he would have started his senior year at East High School. But, on August 26th, 2021, Hada was killed in a car crash on Broadway. It happened one day before he was expected to start for his varsity football team. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: High Speed Chase With A Subject That Tried To Break Into A Residence
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Individual, Recognize Them?
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 4 Juvenile Suspects Beat A Victim With A Weapon, During An Armed Robbery in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Potentially 2 Dangerous Situations Ongoing in Rockford.
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
17-year-old Illinois girl brought to jail after being chased in stolen car
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car […]
MyStateline.com
Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years for murder of McHenry County deputy Jacob Keltner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Floyd Brown, the man found guilty of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in a shootout at Rockford’s Extended America Hotel in 2019, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. Brown was sentenced in federal court in Rockford on Monday. A jury found Brown guilty on 8 charges in total, […]
18-year-old Rockford Man Loses Everything in Fire Just Before His 19th Birthday
The family was asleep when an SUV crashed through their living room early Saturday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that destroyed everything. Rockford Family Loses Everything in Home Fire on Central Avenue. Just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, an SUV crashed into a home in the 700 block of...
Janesville police searching for man who allegedly robbed gas station
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who they said used a knife to rob a gas station early Monday. The suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on East Racine Street just before 4 a.m. and allegedly threatened a clerk with a knife. He then left the scene on a bicycle. Officers tried to track the...
The One App That Helps Put the Brakes On Rising Car Thefts in Illinois
Vehicle technology has come so far that we no longer have to use a key to start our car or open it, but it still can't find a way to make car thefts a thing of the past. In fact, cars are being stolen in the Rockford area at an alarming rate.
Comments / 0