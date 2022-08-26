Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
SFGate
CA governor's mental health care plan for homeless advances
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the state Assembly on Tuesday and is on its way to becoming law despite objections from civil liberties advocates who fear it will be used to force unhoused residents into care they don't want.
SFGate
Da's Lawsuit Against Potter Handy Law Firm Dismissed, Challenges To Firm’S Ada Cases Continue
A state court judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLC. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
SFGate
Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms
LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school
WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
South San Francisco man's dad ID'd as Lake Mead body
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
Comments / 0