California State

SFGate

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA governor's mental health care plan for homeless advances

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the state Assembly on Tuesday and is on its way to becoming law despite objections from civil liberties advocates who fear it will be used to force unhoused residents into care they don't want.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms

LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California

I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
WASCO, CA

