ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Southbound I-75 closed in Detroit this weekend — Here's what you need to know

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUhQB_0hVhbivh00

DETROIT (WWJ) – Drivers headed to Detroit may need to find another route, as a large portion of I-75 will be closed in the city this weekend for road repairs and bridge work.

Southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Road on the north end of the city, all the way to I-375 in downtown Detroit.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All ramps from 9 Mile Road through Mack Avenue will also be closed.

The freeway-to-freeway detour is SB I-75 to westbound 8 Mile, then SB M-10 back to SB I-75.

Meanwhile, MDOT has released a list of other big closures and lane restrictions to know about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-7pm.

Oakland - SB I-75 Bus Loop, M-59 to Square Lake, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 8am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne – SB I-75 CLOSED, 8 Mile to I-375, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps from 9 Mile to Mack Ave.

Wayne - NB I-75, Clay to Caniff, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB/WB McNichols RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Mack Ave RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Warren RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75, Clay St to Caniff St, 3 lanes open, Mon 7am-9/9.

I-94:

Macomb - WB I-94, M-59 to N River Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 5am-7pm.

Macomb - EB I-94, 13 Mile to 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-7pm.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94, Grand Blvd to Trumbull, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB I-94, E Grand Blvd to Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 5am.

Wayne – WB I-94, Conner to Mt. Elliot, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 5am.

Wayne - EB Grand Blvd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB Trumbull RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB 30th St RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to 13 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 1pm-5pm.

Wayne - NB M-3, N River Rd to Walnut, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-mid-Sept.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED, 12 Mile to 13 Mile/Chicago, Fri 9:30pm-11pm.

Macomb - SB M-53, 25 Mile to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-Sun 4pm.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne - EB/WB M-102/8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Oakwood to Greenfield, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 8pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - SB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-102/8 Mile thru 9/10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Davison, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Downtown Detroit#Michigan Ave#Mdot#Nb Sb I 75#Eb#I 94
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy