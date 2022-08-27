Southbound I-75 closed in Detroit this weekend — Here's what you need to know

DETROIT (WWJ) – Drivers headed to Detroit may need to find another route, as a large portion of I-75 will be closed in the city this weekend for road repairs and bridge work.

Southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Road on the north end of the city, all the way to I-375 in downtown Detroit.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All ramps from 9 Mile Road through Mack Avenue will also be closed.

The freeway-to-freeway detour is SB I-75 to westbound 8 Mile, then SB M-10 back to SB I-75.

Meanwhile, MDOT has released a list of other big closures and lane restrictions to know about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-7pm.

Oakland - SB I-75 Bus Loop, M-59 to Square Lake, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 8am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne – SB I-75 CLOSED, 8 Mile to I-375, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps from 9 Mile to Mack Ave.

Wayne - NB I-75, Clay to Caniff, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB/WB McNichols RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Mack Ave RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Warren RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75, Clay St to Caniff St, 3 lanes open, Mon 7am-9/9.

I-94:

Macomb - WB I-94, M-59 to N River Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 5am-7pm.

Macomb - EB I-94, 13 Mile to 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-7pm.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94, Grand Blvd to Trumbull, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB I-94, E Grand Blvd to Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 5am.

Wayne – WB I-94, Conner to Mt. Elliot, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 5am.

Wayne - EB Grand Blvd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB Trumbull RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB 30th St RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to 13 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 1pm-5pm.

Wayne - NB M-3, N River Rd to Walnut, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-mid-Sept.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED, 12 Mile to 13 Mile/Chicago, Fri 9:30pm-11pm.

Macomb - SB M-53, 25 Mile to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-Sun 4pm.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne - EB/WB M-102/8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Oakwood to Greenfield, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 8pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - SB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-102/8 Mile thru 9/10.