ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

These Russian goods are still flowing into the US

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhFcb_0hVhbbkc00

Although the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russian imports to put pressure on the country to stop its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, an Associated Press report today said thousands of shipments of Russian goods have entered the U.S. in the past six months.

Russia began attacking Ukraine in late February. Previously , the U.S. levied sanctions against the Russian Federation after it illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.

However, by 2019 Russia was the 20 th largest supplier of goods to the U.S., with imports from the country totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative . That figure was up 6.8% compared to 2018 and 22.3% compared to 2009.

At that time, before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global economy, the top import categories from Russia to the U.S. were mineral fuels ($13 billion), precious metal and stone ($2.2 billion), iron and steel ($1.4 billion), fertilizers ($963 million), and inorganic chemicals ($763 million).

From roughly late February to late August of last year, around 6,000 shipments of goods from Russia arrived in the U.S., according to the AP. During the same period this year, 3,600 shipments of metals, rubber, wood and other goods from Russia have made it into the country.

“In reality, no one involved actually expected trade to drag to a halt after the invasion,” said the AP report. “Banning imports of certain items would likely do more harm to those sectors in the U.S. than in Russia.”

According to the AP, metal, wood, and fuel have been some of the most popular Russian imports this year. Other imports include bullets and radioactive material such as uranium hexafluoride.

Russian state-owned Tenex JSC – the world’s largest exporter of initial nuclear fuel cycle products – imported uranium hexafluoride to Westinghouse Electric Co. in South Carolina. Radioactive material from Russia has also been used in the U.S. to sterilize packaged medical supplies used throughout North America.

In 2019, snack food imports from Russia to the U.S. totaled $8 million. Shipments of buckwheat, dried fruit and chocolate have also also arrived in this year in U.S., where Russian immigrants search for a taste of home. Some of these goods are shipped to from Krasnyi Oktyabr company in Russia, said Grigoriy Katsura from its U.S. offices in Brooklyn, New York.

“Although imports of some food items, such as seafood and vodka, have been restricted, the Treasury Department last month published a fact sheet reiterating that agricultural trade between the U.S. and Russia is still very much allowed,” said the AP.

Indeed, while banned items such as oil and gas are still arriving in the U.S. from Russia – some arriving from completion of existing contracts – the outlet said other recent imports “are clearly legal and even encouraged by the Biden administration,” including more than 100 shipments of fertilizer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Crimea#Ukraine#Uranium Hexafluoride#Linus Business#Russian#Associated Press#The Russian Federation
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy