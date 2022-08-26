ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Migrant deaths on track to double in 2022

By Julian Resendiz
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGDDz_0hVhbUWP00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The drowning of a Guatemalan girl in the Rio Grande this week was but the latest tragedy in a region where migrant deaths are on track to double compared to last year.

Margareth Sofia Garcia, 5, died on Monday after she got separated from her mother while the two attempted to wade across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Mexican officials said. It was the 21 st death of a migrant in a body of water in the region since Oct. 1. The other 20 took place north of the border, in bodies of water in the El Paso Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol. The rest of the fatalities are attributed to extreme heat or cold, falls from hills or the border wall, and motor vehicle accidents.

The Border Patrol has carried out 443 migrant rescues in the sector this fiscal year, with a toll of 63 fatalities. In the full fiscal year 2021, border agents conducted 688 rescues but reported only 39 deaths in El Paso and southern New Mexico.

Officials on both sides of the border on Thursday blamed smugglers for the deaths.

Mom of girl who drowned in Rio Grande wanted to provide for disabled son

“(Smugglers) are abandoning migrants in remote and dangerous areas, leading to a rise in the number of rescues, but also a tragic rise in the number of deaths,” said Landon Hutchens, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “The terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat severe and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving. Despite these dangers, smugglers continue to lie to migrants claiming the borders are open.”

In Juarez, Mexican officials a few years back placed warning signs along the river levee and are holding talks at shelters and at the Migrant Assistance Center warning newcomers about the dangers of crossing the Rio Grande and the fast-flowing American irrigation canals on the north side of the border wall.

Warning issued after 5 die in canals along border

“This is an issue of great concern among the three levels of government in Mexico – the safety of these people who are desperate to get into the United States,” said Enrique Valenzuela, head of the Chihuahua Population Council that supervises the Migrant Assistance Center. “There are warnings along the levee, and we constantly tell (the migrants) they should not risk the lives of themselves and their families trying to cross the river, as it happened in this case (the 5-year-old Guatemalan girl) and other cases.”

Valenzuela concurs that smugglers are failing to tell migrants about river currents or the canals on the other side of the wall.

“We are constantly telling people not to trust in smugglers, not to trust in those who are only trying to make money from them,” he said. “We will continue to be vigilant to provide attention and relief to persons trying to achieve a better life.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Valenzuela estimates the population of migrants staying in Juarez waiting for a chance to cross into the United States at 12,000 – a bit down from May’s high of 15,000-plus. However, he said new arrivals are picking up.

“There is a false perception of Title 42 going away. We want to tell migrants to be well-informed before making any decision. Title 42 is still in place; the U.S. has not opened its borders” to asylum seekers, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juarez#U S Border Patrol#Mexican#The El Paso Sector#The U S Border Patrol#The Border Patrol
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy