CBS Austin
Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash
A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck
Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
CBS Austin
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.
Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
CBS Austin
SWAT called out to Round Rock home after report of burglary in progress
The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team was called out to a home burglary that was allegedly in progress Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle, in a neighborhood south of Forest Creek Drive. Round Rock PD said once officers entered the...
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating North Austin homicide suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a North Austin homicide earlier this month. It happened Tuesday, August 9, at the Citgo located at 1600 Ohlen Road, near the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
CBS Austin
Police seek help identifying NE Austin robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a Northeast Austin Little Caesar’s last month. It happened Thursday, July 28, at the pizza restaurant located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard, near the Hwy 198 & I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says between 10-10:30...
CBS Austin
Combination of rain and drought put extra stress on Austin roads
AUSTIN, Texas — The combination of drought followed by heavy rain is stressing Austin roads. Cracks and potholes are the most common problems and city roads could see more of them with a week of rain in the forecast. “We could see additional potholes and cracking, but that’s what...
CBS Austin
Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls are most...
CBS Austin
Copper Beech management says it's made 'significant progress' in fixing issues
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Many people are reacting to the unsanitary conditions at a San Marcos apartment complex. College students are accusing Copper Beech Townhomes of being filthy and non-responsive to urgent maintenance requests. Once CBS Austin got involved, more people said there’s more when it comes to this complex.
CBS Austin
Missing 85-year-old woman last seen yesterday in North Austin, has been found
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE----- The Austin Police Department says, Mrs.Godwin has been found safe. ORIGINAL ------------- The Austin Police Department says a missing 85-year-old woman was last seen Saturday afternoon in North Austin. APD is asking the community for help to locate Geraldine Godwin, who was last seen at...
CBS Austin
Man accused of stealing EMS vehicle and tractor during theft spree
Authorities arrested a man in connection with a string of thefts that included taking a pickup truck, EMS vehicle, and a tractor, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had an interesting morning on Tuesday after they received a call for a stolen pickup truck. According to deputies, video...
CBS Austin
Austin one step closer to getting a trauma recovery center after city approves funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to put $1 million worth of funding towards a new trauma recovery center in Austin. This center will benefit any person who is a victim of a violent crime and their family. A trauma recovery center, a crucial resource to...
CBS Austin
Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
CBS Austin
Hit the water for a great cause at The Flatwater Foundation's annual paddle event!
Providing access to mental health services for those touched by cancer, The Flatwater Foundation invites you to grab a paddle and join them for the 13th annual Tyler's Dam That Cancer fundraising event. Trevor Scott welcomes Chelsea Hardee from The Flatwater Foundation to share how we can join them on the lake for this worthy cause.
CBS Austin
Community members advocate for free bus passes for unhoused Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the community are pushing for CapMetro to change how unhoused people access public transportation. At Monday’s board meeting, community members asked for the green light to get free fares and bus passes for people experiencing homelessness. “[It’s] very hard for someone who hasn’t...
CBS Austin
Enjoy great music, fabulous food, and lots of family fun at the Fayette County Fair!
This Labor Day weekend, make plans to go to a place known as "the best county fair in the Lone Star State!" The Fayette County Fair is a classic fair experience with a focus on fun and community. Some of the fair's organizers and biggest fans joined us to share why the Fayette County Fair is a great time and fun for the whole family.
CBS Austin
Acoustic Wave Therapy offers men an alternative to pills, surgery, or injections
Texans dealing with E.D., now there's a form of therapy that treats this common medical condition by going to the root of the cause. In today's Medical Minute, Andrew Rinehart joins us from Valley Side Medical Clinic to explain more about Acoustic Wave Therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Lucky New Braunfels resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky resident in New Braunfels has claimed the $2 million scratch ticket prize. According to Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels, Texas. The resident chose to remain anonymous. This was the second of four top prizes worth $2...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith!
Composing ethereal and contemporary electronic music, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. Using visuals to guide her melodies, Smith creates tracks on synthesizers that feel other-worldly. You can see Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith live at Look OUT Fest at The Long Center on Saturday, September...
