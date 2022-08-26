Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Responding to Snarky New York Columnist’s Atrocious Article on Maine
An op-ed was recently released by an author named, Cindy Adam's of the New York Post. It's titled, My summer vacation in 'polite,' 'friendly,' 'inexpensive' Maine. In this "article," Cindy spoke about how she is a world traveler and has visited many different cultures & places in our world including, Kabul, Kathmandu, Beirut, Siberia, the whole Caribbean, all Europe, Fiji, Samoa and more.
While People Flee Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine
Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. It is also the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes. And get this, I was scrolling...
This is Why I Will Never Try Fiddleheads
I recently moved to Maine and I have come to learn that fiddleheads are a big tradition in Maine. Honestly, at first, I had no idea what a fiddlehead was until I saw them at my local supermarket. I will say that this is one Maine tradition that I will not be trying out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Maine is the Only State in the Country That Firmly Hates TikTok
It's not an exaggeration to say that almost everyone's lives includes the use of some apps on our smartphones. Whether it's checking in on friends through Facebook and Instagram, banking, navigation, or playing 10 levels on Candy Crush, smartphone apps have become a large part of American culture. But not everyone is down with every app. According to PC Mag, some exhaustive research has revealed which apps every state hates the most. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Maine hates the most popular app in the world right now.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
All Maine Kids Going Back to School Will Continue to Get Free Meals
As kids head back to school pictures are being taken, bus routes are being checked and some parents are rejoicing that the kids are out of the house for the day. It's the beginning of another 180 days of learning as these kids cram as much into their brains as they can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend
Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there are a lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? And what weekend is it for?
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?
In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Magical Creatures Can Be Found in ‘Harry Potter’ and Massachusetts
I know, when you see a headline like that, you're probably asking yourself what type of "creature" is this person talking about. Well, let me enlighten you...I am talking about Pukwudgies. Pukwudgies are one of many urban legends from Massachusetts. The name alone may have you thinking that these magical...
Maine Daughter Asking for a Kidney to Help Save Her Father’s Life
One Maine daughter is asking for your help. She is crowdsourcing, connecting, and trying to do everything she can to help get her father a kidney. Amanda Snow reached out to me recently asking if I would help spread the word to help her save her fathers life. Mike is...
WGME 13’s Lauren Healy Leaving TV News but Staying in Maine
Weekends and holidays will now be free for Lauren. After 4 years in Portland on WGME, Lauren Healy is not only saying goodbye to WGME13, but to TV news. She announced on her Facebook page that she's hanging up the mic for something new. Lauren said that ever since she...
This Heartbreaking Story About Two Maine Pups Makes Me Want to Keep My Dog Inside Forever
The saddest part about this entire story is a mix between how sudden this all happened and the fact that it's really nobody's fault. And when there's nowhere to place blame, it usually is forced onto yourself. And hopefully this poor Cumberland woman doesn't blame herself for what happened to her two adorable dogs.
Will Maine Follow NY and Make You Show ID to Buy Canned Whipped Cream?
Yes. You need to be 21 to buy whipped cream in New York. Why the hell would you need an ID to buy Reddi Wip or any canned whipped cream? Because of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. WABI5 reported that canned whipped cream is being abused. Almost a year ago,...
4-Year-Old Helps Reel in Monster Brook Trout From Moosehead Lake
This happened back in June, but the record still holds. John Templin Jr. and his wife Ceara took their 4-year-old Gracie fishing at Moosehead Lake. John's been fishing Moosehead for most of his life and he's never seen the monster his wife and daughter pulled in back on June 11. The Bangor Daily News did a great story about the day of fishing.
KIDS・
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0