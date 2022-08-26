ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Responding to Snarky New York Columnist’s Atrocious Article on Maine

An op-ed was recently released by an author named, Cindy Adam's of the New York Post. It's titled, My summer vacation in 'polite,' 'friendly,' 'inexpensive' Maine. In this "article," Cindy spoke about how she is a world traveler and has visited many different cultures & places in our world including, Kabul, Kathmandu, Beirut, Siberia, the whole Caribbean, all Europe, Fiji, Samoa and more.
This is Why I Will Never Try Fiddleheads

I recently moved to Maine and I have come to learn that fiddleheads are a big tradition in Maine. Honestly, at first, I had no idea what a fiddlehead was until I saw them at my local supermarket. I will say that this is one Maine tradition that I will not be trying out.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Maine is the Only State in the Country That Firmly Hates TikTok

It's not an exaggeration to say that almost everyone's lives includes the use of some apps on our smartphones. Whether it's checking in on friends through Facebook and Instagram, banking, navigation, or playing 10 levels on Candy Crush, smartphone apps have become a large part of American culture. But not everyone is down with every app. According to PC Mag, some exhaustive research has revealed which apps every state hates the most. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Maine hates the most popular app in the world right now.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?

In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River

If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
4-Year-Old Helps Reel in Monster Brook Trout From Moosehead Lake

This happened back in June, but the record still holds. John Templin Jr. and his wife Ceara took their 4-year-old Gracie fishing at Moosehead Lake. John's been fishing Moosehead for most of his life and he's never seen the monster his wife and daughter pulled in back on June 11. The Bangor Daily News did a great story about the day of fishing.
