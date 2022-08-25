ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy Is The Epitome Of Class In Jovana Louis For The Cinderella Musical 25th Anniversary Celebration

By Samjah Iman
 6 days ago

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


The vocal bible and icon Brandy honored the 25th anniversary of the 1997 Cinderella Musical donning a Jovana Louis jumpsuit.
Brandy is a legend – period. Just when you think she’s laying low, the diva pops up, looking fly, with a new project in tow. She recently reunited with the Cinderella Musical cast on Hulu to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the popular show in an orange ensemble that complemented her brown skin oh-so-well. The fabulous jumpsuit fit Brandy’s slender frame perfectly. It gathered at the waist and featured wide leg pants. It was also equipped with long sleeves, exaggerated shoulders, and a plunging neckline. Brandy kept her accessories simple with hoop earrings and her hair was gathered in a crown braid on the sides and hanging long in the back.

Brandy has been at the top of our favorite celebrity list since she stepped on the scene in the ’90s. The Grammy award-winning artist proved to the world that she was more than just a voice. She was also a gifted actress who brought memorable characters to life. One of those characters, Cinderella, inspired thousands of little black girls and gave us a sense of self from a magical perspective. This year marks the 25th anniversary of that Cinderella rendition, and ABC commemorated it with an anniversary special.

