ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missourians react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eelS5_0hVhaSik00

President Biden unveiled a plan to forgive student loan debts for millions of Americans Wednesday morning. This included up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients and up to $10,000 for federal student loans. Mark Reardon took listener calls to hear the public’s opinion.

“There are a lot of people out there in their early 40’s or 30’s who have more than paid back the amount of money then they borrowed, but because of interest increases. It’s a never ensign number,” said listener Jean.

“I’m not for this at all… if you are going to do something, why not just defer the interest? Payments have been suspended for two years!” said caller Mick.

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy