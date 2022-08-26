Missourians react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

President Biden unveiled a plan to forgive student loan debts for millions of Americans Wednesday morning. This included up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients and up to $10,000 for federal student loans. Mark Reardon took listener calls to hear the public’s opinion.

“There are a lot of people out there in their early 40’s or 30’s who have more than paid back the amount of money then they borrowed, but because of interest increases. It’s a never ensign number,” said listener Jean.

“I’m not for this at all… if you are going to do something, why not just defer the interest? Payments have been suspended for two years!” said caller Mick.

