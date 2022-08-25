Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
markerzone.com
YET ANOTHER TEAM ENTERS THE FRAY IN PATRICK KANE SWEEPSTAKES
Patrick Kane being traded seems like all but a certainty at this point. The Blackhawks are committed to stripping down the roster, with little intent on fielding any sort of respectable team in 2022-23 with two game-changers at the top of the 2023 draft in Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov.
markerzone.com
SCOTT BOWMAN REVEALS WHY KIRBY DACH WAS TRADED
The Chicago Blackhawks have had an interesting start to their rebuild to say the least, and trading Kirby Dach was one of the questionable decisions made. Recently, TSN's Marco D'Amico interviewed former Blackhawks general manager Scott Bowman, and asked him why the team traded the young forward. "We spoke to...
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA'S CAREER HAS REPORTEDLY COME TO A CONCLUSION, RETIREMENT INBOUND
According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, the general sense around the league is that Zdeno Chara has played his last NHL game. Chara's longevity is quite impressive, but let's face facts; he was a liability for most of the season for the New York Islanders, and he is clearly unable to maintain pace any longer.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN RE-SIGN FORMER HABS PROSPECT CALE FLEURY
The Seattle Kraken have signed their last remaining restricted free agent. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with defenceman Cale Fleury. "Cale took another step in his development last year, specifically with his offensive game while playing for Charlotte," said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER PETER HOLLAND ENDS CAREER OF FREDRIK STYRMAN
Peter Holland, a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, has ended a hockey career in Sweden. In November of 2021, Holland was playing in the SHL when he grabbed opponent Fredrik Styrman during a scrum around the net. Styrman still had his stick in his hands when Holland hit him square in the face with a hard uppercut. Here's video of the incident.
markerzone.com
IGOR LARIONOV SIGNS HIS SON TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT IN FIRST SEASON AS KHL HEAD COACH
Igor Larionov, aka 'The Professor,' has signed his son, Igor Larionov II, to a KHL contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, per championat.com. The elder Larionov won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings ('97, '98, '02) during his NHL career, which spanned 14 seasons with five NHL teams (VAN, SJS, DET, FLA, NJD). He has since held an executive role with CSKA St. Petersburg, and he has held the head coaching position for the Russian U20 program since 2020 before accepting a job for Torpedo of the KHL.
markerzone.com
WE NOW KNOW WHY STARS RFAS JASON ROBERTSON AND JAKE OETTINGER ARE WITHOUT CONTRACTS
It has been a crazy offseason so far, with all sorts of unexpected transactions. Big names have been moved, and the biggest trade of the century went down no more than a month ago. Amidst all the mayhem, many of our lingering questions have been answered. The biggest remaining question of the offseason is:
markerzone.com
HALIFAX MOOSEHEADS TRADE BOBBY ORR FOR PAIR OF DRAFT PICKS
The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today they have traded F Bobby Orr to the Gatineau Olympiques for two draft picks; a 5th round pick in 2023 and a 2nd round pick in 2024. Halifax GM Cam Russell needed the cap space, and their forward group is a little crowded. Meanwhile, Gatineau finished 5th in the regular season standings with a record of 39-15-11-3, so they are right near the top of the league.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
DEVILS PROSPECT WHO RETIRED TO BECOME SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER RETURNS TO HOCKEY, SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL IN KHL
Eighteen months ago, New Jersey Devils prospect Nikita Popugaev decided to quit hockey, burning his equipment and trying to become a social media influencer. While he quickly gained popularity due to his antics, like bringing giant snakes into taxis, his Instagram account seemed to top out at 40,000 followers and that isn't likely what the 23-year-old had expected.
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID'S LOWEST GOALS PER 60 OVER HIS CAREER IS AGAINST...THE BUFFALO SABRES?
Your eyes are not broken, the Buffalo Sabres have been the best team in the NHL at neutralizing the league's best player, Connor McDavid. Despite yielding horrendous results for the past decade, the Sabres have proven to have success at stopping Connor McDavid from activating the red light behind the goal, which is a success story in and of itself. If you aren't going to achieve anything of formal value, you have to take the victories as they come.
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about three weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as...
markerzone.com
SUZUKI THINKS MONTREAL WILL PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON
Last year was the worst season in the 112-year history of the Montreal Canadiens. They ended the campaign with a 22-49-11 record, which had them dead-last in the NHL standings. The Canadiens set a team record for least wins (22), most regulation losses (49) and least points (55) in a single season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
NIAGARA ICEDOGS 4TH OVERALL PICK WILL NOT REPORT TO TRAINING CAMP
As of today, the Niagara IceDogs organization is in disarray. Months back, documents leaked outlining a toxic culture within the organization from the top all the way down. After finishing near the bottom of the OHL standings in 2021-22, the IceDogs selected D Sam Dickinson of the Toronto Marlboros, but reports indicate Dickinson will not report to camp, adding to the IceDogs' problems.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM SAN JOSE SHARKS
The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired G Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2024:. Not long ago, Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon assured us that he would be heading into the season with the trio of Laurent Brossoit (currently on IR), Logan Thompson and Michael Hutchinson, which precisely zero people believed to be the truth.
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SIGNS F TAGE THOMPSON TO MONSTER CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Buffalo Sabres announced today that F Tage Thompson has signed a brand new seven-year, $50 million contract extension (~7.14M AAV). Kevin Weekes was the first one to break the signing, so kudos to him. Thompson had an absolutely stellar season in 2021-22, totaling 38 goals, 30 assists for 68...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL LOOKING FORWARD TO CHANCE AT NHL RETURN WITH FLORIDA
After not playing in the NHL since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will look to make a return with the Florida Panthers. Earlier this summer, the Panthers signed Staal to a professional tryout contract, meaning he'll attend training camp and play in pre-season games with the hope of earning an NHL deal.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR BELIEVES THE AVALANCHE CAN WIN BACK-TO-BACK STANLEY CUPS
Back in June, the Colorado Avalanche finally reached the summit, winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 2001. Colorado's core remains in place, despite the departures of Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Darcy Kuemper. Nearly a week before they lost Kuemper in free agency, the Avalanche went out and acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. So in between the pipes, they have it figured it out, for the most part, but losing a player like Nazem Kadri is going to sting.
markerzone.com
BRUCE CASSIDY'S FIRING HAD NO INFLUENCE ON BERGERON, KREJCI'S RETURNS
Bruce Cassidy's dismissal from Boston's bench came as a surprise to many, as the team was generally successful under his supervision. Rumors that he was too demanding of players helped shed light on the decision to let him go. Additional rumors swirled that Cassidy was the roadblock standing in the...
markerzone.com
CHECK IT OUT: JOEY DACCORD HAS A PHENOMENAL NEW HELMET FOR THE 2022-23 SEASON
Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken might have one of the best helmets of any netminder in the National Hockey League next season. Now whether or not it sees any game action, that is to be determined, but regardless, his new helmet is phenomenal. The helmet was designed and made...
Comments / 0