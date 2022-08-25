Your eyes are not broken, the Buffalo Sabres have been the best team in the NHL at neutralizing the league's best player, Connor McDavid. Despite yielding horrendous results for the past decade, the Sabres have proven to have success at stopping Connor McDavid from activating the red light behind the goal, which is a success story in and of itself. If you aren't going to achieve anything of formal value, you have to take the victories as they come.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO