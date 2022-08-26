5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon.

At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an unresponsive child inside a vehicle.

“The vehicle belongs to one of our staff members on campus and the child was related to this campus staff member,” Gonzalez said.

He said the child was taken to the nurse’s station at the school where staff and medical personnel attempted CPR procedures, but were unsuccessful.

“The La Joya ISD police department, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, and child protective services are working together to conduct this investigation,” Gonzalez added.

He said no other details would be released while the case remains under investigation.

“It is with great sadness to inform our community of the isolated incident on the passing of one of our students,” said La Joya ISD superintendent Gisela Sanez.

She offered her condolences to the family of the student.

“I ask the community to keep the family, our students, and our staff at Americo Paredes Elementary in their thoughts and their prayers as they navigate through this tragic event.”

She said the district will provide counseling support for the students and staff. In particular, she thanked the school nurse, principal and crisis team for handling the tragedy.

Temperatures in the La Joya area on Thursday were around 100 degrees. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can rise to nearly 140 degrees.

The name of the child has not been released.

