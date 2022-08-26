ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz

By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”

There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal

Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision

Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same

Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Joey Spencer Willing To Face Harrison, Tszyu, Lubin or Fundora Next

Los Angeles - Prior to the Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz pay-per-view card, prelims live on FOX and FOX Deportes featured rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) earn a career-best 10-round unanimous decision over fellow unbeaten Kevin Salgado (14-1-1, 9 KOs). "He's a hard-hitting counter puncher, so...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Alberto Puello Hopes To Unify Titles With The Ponce-Matias Vacant IBF Title Winner

Alberto Puello made history in August when he captured the vacant WBA super lightweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw was able to fend off a stern challenge from the rugged Botirzhon Akhmedov in Hollywood, Florida to win a split decision in a bout televised by Showtime. Puello made history with the victory, becoming the first Dominican to win a world title in the weight class.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Saul Bustos vs. Alan Sanchez For WBA Regional Title, October 29

Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Canelo: My Instructions From Eddy Reynoso Are To Make The Bivol Rematch

Dmitry Bivol remains the top target next spring for Canelo Alvarez, according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the promoter of the Mexican superstar and current undisputed champion at 168, indicated recently that he had “instructions” from Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso to schedule a rematch with the Russian light heavyweight champion, presumably for May 2023.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Charles Martin Stops Devin Vargas In Fourth Round on Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard

Charles Martin was a punch or two away in his last fight from headlining Sunday’s show. Instead, the former IBF heavyweight titlist was reduced to appearing well off-TV but making the most of the opportunity in a fourth-round stoppage of Toledo’s Devin Vargas. An accumulation of punishment forced referee Jerry Cantu to halt the contest at 1:59 of round four in their heavyweight preliminary bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Fury Challenges Joshua To ‘Battle of Britain’ Fight Later This Year

Tyson Fury has appeared to have extended his most straightforward invitation to Anthony Joshua for a super fight. In an “open letter” published on his social media Monday, Fury, the WBC heavyweight from Manchester, England, addressed his countryman Joshua to an all British mega fight by the end of this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Juan Francisco Estrada Overcomes Tough Moments To Drop, Decision Argi Cortes

Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada ended a career-long eighteen-month layoff with the fourth defense of his lineal junior bantamweight championship, outpointing countryman Argi Cortes in a surprisingly competitive affair. Judges Martin Canizalez (115-112), Ernesto Saldivar (115-112) and Christian Garduno (114-113) all scored in favor of Estrada in their DAZN-aired main event Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Ruiz-Ortiz, Wilder, Canelo, Andrade, Ennis, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Luis Ortiz vs. Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, Usyk-Joshua rematch scorecards, Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz, Canelo Alvarez, Demetrius Andrade, and more. Yo Bread, heard you were nice back in the day on the basketball tip. Heard this...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Abner Mares Angling For Gervonta Davis, Santa Cruz Fights In Comeback

LOS ANGELES – Abner Mares will end a four-plus retirement when he takes on Miguel Flores on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Mares will be making his 130-pound debut in a fight that will provide support for a FOX pay-per-view card headlined by a bout between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz.
LOS ANGELES, CA

