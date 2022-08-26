Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury Warns Shields: Savannah Marshall is Hardest Female Puncher in History
Peter Fury, head trainer of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, has warned that his boxer is easily the most dangerous puncher in women's boxing. Marshall will collide with IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The British fighter...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision
Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same
Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
Boxing Scene
Aleem: Time For Scared Boy Stephen Fulton To Come Out Of Hiding, Sign The Contract
Ra’eese Aleem was intent on sending a message with his in-ring performance. The unbeaten junior featherweight contender then made to state out loud exactly what he wants next in his career. "It's time for 'scared boy' Stephen Fulton Jr. to come out of hiding and sign the contract,” Aleem...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Responds To Wilder About Joshua Deal: ‘On What Planet Would You Not Even Ask What That Offer Is?’
Eddie Hearn says he was genuinely befuddled by Deontay Wilder’s latest comments directed at him. The British promoter revealed a few weeks ago that he had reached out to Wilder’s longtime handler, Shelly Finkel, about a lucrative fight deal that he had for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua. Hearn, however, said he never heard back from Finkel.
Boxing Scene
Joey Spencer Willing To Face Harrison, Tszyu, Lubin or Fundora Next
Los Angeles - Prior to the Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz pay-per-view card, prelims live on FOX and FOX Deportes featured rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) earn a career-best 10-round unanimous decision over fellow unbeaten Kevin Salgado (14-1-1, 9 KOs). "He's a hard-hitting counter puncher, so...
Boxing Scene
Alberto Puello Hopes To Unify Titles With The Ponce-Matias Vacant IBF Title Winner
Alberto Puello made history in August when he captured the vacant WBA super lightweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw was able to fend off a stern challenge from the rugged Botirzhon Akhmedov in Hollywood, Florida to win a split decision in a bout televised by Showtime. Puello made history with the victory, becoming the first Dominican to win a world title in the weight class.
Boxing Scene
Saul Bustos vs. Alan Sanchez For WBA Regional Title, October 29
Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
Boxing Scene
Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis Heads To South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, October 15
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is ranked No.1 with the...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz: Before We Retire, I Would Love To Fight Joshua Again; We Have Unfinished Business
There will never come a point in his career where Andy Ruiz won’t desire a rubber match with Anthony Joshua. “Before we retire, I would love to fight Anthony Joshua again,” Ruiz told BoxingScene.com. “There has to be that trilogy, especially in the heavyweight division. Me and him, we have unfinished business.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: My Instructions From Eddy Reynoso Are To Make The Bivol Rematch
Dmitry Bivol remains the top target next spring for Canelo Alvarez, according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the promoter of the Mexican superstar and current undisputed champion at 168, indicated recently that he had “instructions” from Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso to schedule a rematch with the Russian light heavyweight champion, presumably for May 2023.
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin Stops Devin Vargas In Fourth Round on Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard
Charles Martin was a punch or two away in his last fight from headlining Sunday’s show. Instead, the former IBF heavyweight titlist was reduced to appearing well off-TV but making the most of the opportunity in a fourth-round stoppage of Toledo’s Devin Vargas. An accumulation of punishment forced referee Jerry Cantu to halt the contest at 1:59 of round four in their heavyweight preliminary bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Fury Challenges Joshua To ‘Battle of Britain’ Fight Later This Year
Tyson Fury has appeared to have extended his most straightforward invitation to Anthony Joshua for a super fight. In an “open letter” published on his social media Monday, Fury, the WBC heavyweight from Manchester, England, addressed his countryman Joshua to an all British mega fight by the end of this year.
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada Overcomes Tough Moments To Drop, Decision Argi Cortes
Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada ended a career-long eighteen-month layoff with the fourth defense of his lineal junior bantamweight championship, outpointing countryman Argi Cortes in a surprisingly competitive affair. Judges Martin Canizalez (115-112), Ernesto Saldivar (115-112) and Christian Garduno (114-113) all scored in favor of Estrada in their DAZN-aired main event Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Ruiz-Ortiz, Wilder, Canelo, Andrade, Ennis, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Luis Ortiz vs. Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, Usyk-Joshua rematch scorecards, Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz, Canelo Alvarez, Demetrius Andrade, and more. Yo Bread, heard you were nice back in the day on the basketball tip. Heard this...
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares Angling For Gervonta Davis, Santa Cruz Fights In Comeback
LOS ANGELES – Abner Mares will end a four-plus retirement when he takes on Miguel Flores on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Mares will be making his 130-pound debut in a fight that will provide support for a FOX pay-per-view card headlined by a bout between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr. Warns Benn That Super Middleweights, Heavyweights Couldn't Drop Him
Chris Eubank Jr. almost feels like he is living in an alternate universe. The longtime 160 and 168-pound British contender has been mildly surprised by the number of observers picking Conor Benn, a career welterweight, over him in their highly anticipated 157-pound catchweight bout Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London.
