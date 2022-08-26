Read full article on original website
Jean
4d ago
# 1 mom in a couple of Months it will be dark in A.m. children need extra protection at bus stops.
wgac.com
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit
A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
Lexington County middle school teacher charged with assaulting student
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County teacher has been charged with assault following an incident that allegedly happened at a local middle school. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Brenda Dean Inabinette has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. Sheriff Jay Koon said in a...
Kershaw County School District battling bus driver shortage
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A need for bus drivers is a common theme across many school districts, but it's a need that is affecting day-to-day operations for some workers at the Kershaw County School District. "Every day, I'm on a bus every day," says John Clinton, Kershaw County School...
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
wach.com
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
WRDW-TV
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in jail and a family is in mourning after a high-speed chase led to the death of an innocent man. The crash happened Friday night on Old Savannah Road near Roselle Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Chrysler 300 was being...
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
WIS-TV
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
Kershaw County Fire Service will soon have a new boat to help with calls on water
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Fire Service is gearing up to enhance safety for residents on the water. Duke Energy provided a $19,000 grant to help the fire service purchase a boat, motor, and trailer. The boat that will soon be purchased will join the fleet of...
Richmond County sheriff's deputy arrested in Aiken County, placed on administrative leave
A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend. Lamar Washington, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer, according to a media release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
wach.com
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
SCOT talks Phase 2 of Malfunction Junction construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCDOT Carolina Crossroads project team took questions and listened to concerns from the community at a Tuesday night meeting about the ongoing construction work on Malfunction Junction. Construction on Malfunction Junction started on November 8, 2021, with Phase One still ongoing and Phase Two now...
