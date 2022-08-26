ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Jean
4d ago

# 1 mom in a couple of Months it will be dark in A.m. children need extra protection at bus stops.

Reply
4
wgac.com

Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit

A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Accidents
wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Richmond County sheriff's deputy arrested in Aiken County, placed on administrative leave

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend. Lamar Washington, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer, according to a media release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Publix announces new location in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

SCOT talks Phase 2 of Malfunction Junction construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCDOT Carolina Crossroads project team took questions and listened to concerns from the community at a Tuesday night meeting about the ongoing construction work on Malfunction Junction. Construction on Malfunction Junction started on November 8, 2021, with Phase One still ongoing and Phase Two now...
COLUMBIA, SC
