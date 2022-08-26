Read full article on original website
Related
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
Drivers in WNY continue to see lower gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to a report from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 5 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.85, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.15.
WNY couple prepares for conditional cannabis license application to open
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — New York's burgeoning adult-use retail cannabis market is set to take a big step Thursday. The State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has set August 25 as the date it will start accepting applications for its “CAURD” or Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program. Applicants...
Western New York Sports Officials reach an agreement with Section VI
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York Sports Officials has reached a five-year agreement with Section VI. The decision allows officials, including referees, to be at school sporting events starting Tuesday as scheduled. It comes after the Executive Director of New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Doctor Robert...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat Advisory issued Monday expires early
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York Monday was allowed to expire early. The combination of high humidity and temperatures lead to a heat index value near 90 degrees before clouds and showers rolled in. This kept things cooler than expected but still humid.
NYSUT Teachers Union issues school safety report
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The violence from February at McKinley High School in Buffalo was among the topics brought up as the New York State United Teachers union released its "Safe Schools for All" Report. 2 On Your Side looked at some of the ongoing concerns and lingering issues affecting...
NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
NY Attorney General and DEC commissioner issue court-order to shut down Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a court-ordered agreement to shut down Battaglia Demolition, Inc. The business has sat vacant since 2018 following a fire, but while it was in operation concrete crushing caused neighbors to file complaints about dust and noise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's no shortage of festivals this weekend in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have one more weekend until Labor Day weekend, so why not get out there and enjoy it!. There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend in Western New York. After two cancelled festivals because of COVID, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is back...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Monday evening expire
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A strong line of thunderstorms quickly develop Monday afternoon and strengthened with the help of this hot and humid day. As of 5:15 p.m., no severe weather alerts were in effect for Western New York as the line of previously severe warned storms moved out of the region farther east.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0