ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Drivers in WNY continue to see lower gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to a report from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 5 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.85, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.15.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
2 On Your Side

Heat Advisory issued Monday expires early

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York Monday was allowed to expire early. The combination of high humidity and temperatures lead to a heat index value near 90 degrees before clouds and showers rolled in. This kept things cooler than expected but still humid.
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

NYSUT Teachers Union issues school safety report

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The violence from February at McKinley High School in Buffalo was among the topics brought up as the New York State United Teachers union released its "Safe Schools for All" Report. 2 On Your Side looked at some of the ongoing concerns and lingering issues affecting...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Caurd#Recreational Dispensary#New Yorkers
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Monday evening expire

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A strong line of thunderstorms quickly develop Monday afternoon and strengthened with the help of this hot and humid day. As of 5:15 p.m., no severe weather alerts were in effect for Western New York as the line of previously severe warned storms moved out of the region farther east.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy