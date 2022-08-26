Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Houston forecast: Showers return Wednesday afternoon
The wet pattern across Houston continues Wednesday with rain returning in the afternoon. Localized street flooding is the main concern.
KHOU
Labor Day weekend forecast: Elevated rain threat, street flooding possible
Heads up, Houston. It's going to be a wet Labor Day weekend. Rain chances are expected to top 70% at times. Some areas could get up to 4 inches of rain.
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
spacecityweather.com
Eye on the Tropics: Atlantic starting to get riled up, but Houston is in a good spot for now
Happy Sunday, everyone. I wanted to dedicate a special post to the tropics today because there’s a lot happening, and we just want to let you know where things stand with each area we’re watching. Tropical outlook in a sentence. We expect activity to crank up a bit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said. The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from...
KHOU
Battleship Texas' route to Galveston
Battleship Texas will be relocating Wednesday, August 31. The ship will start moving at about 6 a.m. and complete its journey to Galveston at about 5 p.m.
Man found dead in road along Broadway Street in Houston's East End
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in the Greater East End. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found dead on the road along Broadway Street near where Brays Bayou feeds into Buffalo Bayou at about 3:30 a.m.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Deadly shooting in Walmart parking lot, Pearland Little League team returns home
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly. Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston
LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground. The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars will be headed to Galveston on Wednesday for $35 million in repairs.
HPD helicopter makes hard land, damages tail rotor after engine fails, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston Police Department helicopter had to make a hard landing when its engine failed Monday at Pearland Regional Airport, police said. This happened around 10 p.m. during training exercises at the airport located on Airfield Lane in Pearland. Police said that is where HPD was running training exercises Monday night.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
'Unforgettable experience' | Pearland Little League team lands in Houston after LLWS run
HOUSTON — From the moment they appeared on the escalator at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, friends and family members of the Pearland Little League baseball team cheered on their hometown heroes fresh off their Little League World Series run. Waves, fist bumps and big hugs were waiting for the...
KHOU
Be prepared for any power outage with a generator from Collaborative Services
HOUSTON — When you purchase a generator through Collaborative Services everything you need is included. They provide A to Z service, this means they are able to complete every step of the process. Collaborative Services has a Master Electrician and Plumber on their team, a dedicated permits department, and...
KHOU
Mattresses made locally to fit your specific sleep style
HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through Labor Day, get up to 35% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1700 in savings.
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
KHOU
You dream it, they make it
HOUSTON — Living Designs Furniture has a special offers for great day viewers through Labor Day. Right now, you can get "up" to 60 percent off in-stock furniture delivered within three days. Or design your perfect piece, with sofas starting at $997, and free delivery on all orders over...
Comments / 0