EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
EastEnders' Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after betrayal
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after being betrayed by Jada Lennox in EastEnders. An emotional episode aired on Monday night (August 29) as Linda was due to find out whether she'd face prison time on the same day her divorce from Mick was final. Viewers...
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
EastEnders teases Mitchell flashback twists with new images and spoilers
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released new images and spoilers teasing the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. A one-off edition airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at how the Mitchells lived in 1979. The episode ties in with an ongoing storyline in the present day, as Phil...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?
Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial
Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
EE - Janine exit?
EE on a roll lately and we haven’t even hit the good autumn stuff yet when everyone is in front of tv. My big worry - as a big janine fan - is that there is no comeback for her this time once the truth finally comes out about the crash and the blackmailing of Jaida to bury Linda.
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith marks exit from soap with on-set photos
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith has officially left Albert Square. The actress has been playing the character of Jada Lennox since joining the show last November. To commemorate her year as an EastEnder, Calladine-Smith took to Instagram to share a few photos from her last days on set.
The Suspect's Aidan Turner shares heartwarming real-life inspiration behind new role
The Suspect star Aidan Turner has shared the heartwarming real-life inspiration behind his new role. The Suspect is a new ITV psychological thriller show, which stars Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, a successful clinical psychologist who is roped in to investigate a death in his town. But he is dealing with a degenerative condition of his own, which affects his behaviour.
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?
As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
Married At First Sight UK's Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas tease twists in explosive new series
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
Hairy Bikers' Si King shares update on Strictly's Dave Myers' cancer treatment
Celebrity chef and Hairy Bikers star Si King has shared an update on Strictly Come Dancing's Dave Myers' cancer treatment. While presenting a demonstration at the Bolton Food and Drink festival, the chef thanked everyone in attendance for their support and reassured people that, while Myers is not out of the woods yet, he is "getting there."
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen considers drastic action in Silas return story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen will consider taking drastic action against arch-enemy Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks. The soap's end-of-summer trailer confirmed that infamous serial killer Silas is headed back to the village, after playing a cat-and-mouse game with his grandson Bobby for years now. In scenes airing the week of...
