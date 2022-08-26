A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO