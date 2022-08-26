Read full article on original website
J’Ouvert festivities kick off in Brooklyn, ahead of West Indian Day Parade
NEW YORK — J’Ouvert festivities kicked off early Monday in Brooklyn, celebrating Caribbean culture. It’s followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which is back for the first time since the pandemic began. From practicing their instruments nonstop, to putting the finishing touches on costumes, those who...
Husband of woman hit by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge calls NYC a ‘war’ zone
A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal fell to his death in Manhattan
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death Friday, police say. The company on Sunday confirmed that Arnal died on Friday. “The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,” the company said in a statement. According to...
New pictures of Ram truck wanted in connection to Queens hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez
NEW YORK – We’re getting a better look at the pickup track police are looking for in connection to a hit-and-run in Queens that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez. Surveillance video shows Martinez was crossing the street in East Elmhurst with his father and two siblings on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Police: Man armed with knife follows woman into apartment building, tries to rape her
NEW YORK – Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side. Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building,...
Police questioning man following apparent attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl on Staten Island
NEW YORK — Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a 10-year-old girl was grabbed and forced into an ice cream truck on Staten Island. As CBS2’s Zinnia Maldonado reported Sunday night, that little girl is safe and back at home, and the driver of the ice cream truck is in custody at the 121st Precinct on Richmond Avenue in the Graniteville section of the borough.
