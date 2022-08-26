ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

nypressnews.com

J’Ouvert festivities kick off in Brooklyn, ahead of West Indian Day Parade

NEW YORK — J’Ouvert festivities kicked off early Monday in Brooklyn, celebrating Caribbean culture. It’s followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which is back for the first time since the pandemic began. From practicing their instruments nonstop, to putting the finishing touches on costumes, those who...
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

Husband of woman hit by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge calls NYC a ‘war’ zone

A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal fell to his death in Manhattan

Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death Friday, police say. The company on Sunday confirmed that Arnal died on Friday. “The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,” the company said in a statement. According to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Police questioning man following apparent attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl on Staten Island

NEW YORK — Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a 10-year-old girl was grabbed and forced into an ice cream truck on Staten Island. As CBS2’s Zinnia Maldonado reported Sunday night, that little girl is safe and back at home, and the driver of the ice cream truck is in custody at the 121st Precinct on Richmond Avenue in the Graniteville section of the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

