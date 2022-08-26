ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, CO

Accessible park grand opening in Monument

By Ashley Eberhardt
 5 days ago

MONUMENT, Colo. — A new, accessible park will open in Monument for kids of all ages and abilities.

The grand opening ceremony will be held on August 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monument, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, CO 80132. The ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30.

The community is invited to the event, which will include food trucks, a fire truck and other emergency vehicles, free face painting, games, free ice cream, prizes, raffles, and more—including, of course, the chance to play on the new playground equipment.

Using 100% volunteer labor and funding from church members, the park includes a playground with a swing set, tire swing, ADA swing, toddler swing, spring toy, and large climbing structure. The park is designed for people of all abilities in the surrounding community to have a safe, close, accessible place to play outdoors.

“A playground is integral to every healthy community,” said one local mom. “It gives children the freedom to laugh, play, imagine and create. It’s amazing to have a church that wants to foster that social emotional development for the children in the neighborhood.”

The church is also pursuing grants and other funding for Phase 2, a fully ADA-compliant park that will include ADA-compliant walkways, ramps, and surfacing, accessible swings, a wheelchair-accessible merry go round, unity teeter totter, rocking cozy cocoon and sensory equipment.

To learn more, head to trinitymonument.org/trinity-community-park .

