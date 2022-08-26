Read full article on original website
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. It also signaled legal action, warning the district in a letter to preserve all documents and communication records leading to the district’s decision this summer to eliminate the program and newspaper.
Older Nebraskans get informed about wellness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Older Nebraskans explored their wellness options with vendors ranging from insurance providers to assistant living facilities set up shop to inform older Nebraskans how their services are best suited with Nebraskans need. This years attendees appreciated the growth in specific areas of need in central Nebraska.
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
Cirque Ma’Ceo brings thrills to Nebraska State Fair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fairgoers will find themselves immersed in a world of acrobatic feats and exotic horses when they attend Cirque Ma’Ceo at the Nebraska State Fair. Performances will be at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in the Heartland Events Center. Admission to Cirque Ma’Ceo is free with paid gate admission.
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
Cactus Jack’s returns to State Fair for 13th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A fan-favorite food stand has returned to the State Fair in 2022. Cactus Jack’s has been serving up award winning food, like the “Tumbleweed”, “Redneck Reuben”, and their new winner “Buckshot” for the last 13 years. Usually with...
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
Hall County commissioner aims to educate others after dog bite
Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt was bitten by a unknown dog mid-August. He informed the other commissioners of the encounter and invited an animal control officer to speak during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Huskers prepare for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1...
Dallas Brass to hold artist in residence program, concert in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 to serve as artist in residence at Hastings Public Schools. They will conduct master classes with Hastings College students and perform, both on their own and in a concert with students.
Northwest volleyball earns first win of season over Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest volleyball traveled to Kearney Tuesday with an 0-3 record on the season. The Vikings came out aggressive from first serve and won their first match of the year, 3-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Temps will be mild, the rain will be scarce..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week will be characterized by a very persistent stretch of warm weather, but unfortunately there are very few opportunities for rain to latch onto. High pressure will build into the region tonight resulting in clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s, which is below the 60 degree average for this time of year. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. which will be rubber stamped each successive day through the next week.
Fierce week of sports on full display in Top 5 Plays
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another action packed week of sports for our local area high schoolers!. 5. Quentin Morris, a key player in Centura footballs 28-0 victory over GICC. 4. Margaret Haarberg contributes big for Kearney Catholic volleyball in 3-1 over Columbus Scotus. 3. Drew Lally finds himself...
Adams Central volleyball splits Hastings triangular, Tigers swept
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a volleyball triangular with Seward and Adams Central Tuesday. The Patriots fell 2-1 to Seward before beating the Tigers, 2-0. Meanwhile, Hastings lost both matches on the night. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Hastings College nets two GPAC Soccer Player of the Week honors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first week of the NAIA college soccer season has come and gone. The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week Tuesday. On the men’s side, Broncos forward David Panter won Offensive Player of the Week:. “David...
