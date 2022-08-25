Read full article on original website
Related
fargounderground.com
Studio Crawl
Tour the studios of some of Fargo-Moorhead’s most famous artists during the FM Visual Artists’ Studio Crawl—October 1&2, noon to six p.m. It’s a fun, free family event. Painters, potters, sculptors, photographers, a glassblower and a glass slumper, fabric artists, group studios, student artists, and established artists are opening their doors to the public and demonstrating their work. You can find a Studio Crawl map with a list of all the participating artists at fmva.org or several locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
momcollective.com
Moving to Fargo: 5 Reasons I Appreciate the Midwest
When I explain that I’ve moved from Denver, to Fort Lauderdale, to Fargo, people look at me funny. And I even sometimes look at myself in the mirror and question, “Why did I move to Fargo, ND of all places?!”. But there are many things I have grown...
valleynewslive.com
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Businesses have had a tough run the last couple years, from COVID-19, to inflation, to worker shortages. It seems like they can’t catch a break, and one Fargo bar and grill took another hit after a kitchen fire closed them down on August 6.
froggyweb.com
South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo. They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call. Authorities say the individual would not say how they received...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
valleynewslive.com
Road closures and traffic alerts
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week. On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late July, Natasha Best’s life was altered drastically after an ATV accident. She has been recovering at a Sanford Hospital since then. “I ended up hitting the approach, so I swerved the four-wheeler, and that’s when I went 20 feet and the four-wheeler landed on to of me.” said Best.
kvrr.com
Two Crashes At Tri-Level Interchange in Fargo, One Person Killed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes in two days at the tri-level interchange in Fargo, with one person dead. North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s crash as 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. Noble left I-29 and hit a concrete support pillar for I-94.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
kfgo.com
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. According to court...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out after 7-year-old son leaves school unnoticed
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead mom has spoken out after her seven-year-old son left Robert Asp Elementary School unnoticed on Thursday. Destiny Williams said she was on her way to pick up her son for an appointment when she got a call stating her son was wandering around away from the school.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for DUI following flood wall crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young man is under arrest and a young woman is hurt following a crash in Valley City. The Valley City Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 2 just after midnight they responded to a crash into the flood wall in the 400 block of 4th St. SW.
What’s Bugging Andy? Bison won’t leave him alone
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales says he can’t get away from the North Dakota State Bison, and it’s starting to feel personal.
kfgo.com
Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
Comments / 0