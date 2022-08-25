Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial
Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
EastEnders' Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after betrayal
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after being betrayed by Jada Lennox in EastEnders. An emotional episode aired on Monday night (August 29) as Linda was due to find out whether she'd face prison time on the same day her divorce from Mick was final. Viewers...
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
EE - I said no! (spoilers)
I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
Jaime Winstone teases dark Phil and Peggy secrets in EastEnders flashback episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jaime Winstone has teased dark Mitchell family secrets will be revealed in EastEnders' flashback episode. Winstone plays a younger version of Peggy Mitchell in a special episode flashing back to 1979, where the Mitchells were being torn apart by a feud between Phil and his father Eric.
EastEnders confirms Dot Branning death storyline as soap pays tribute to June Brown
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have announced plans to pay tribute to the late June Brown in an upcoming storyline. Fans can expect "an emotional goodbye" to June's iconic soap character, when news reaches Albert Square that Dot Branning has sadly passed away. Dot has been living in Ireland since...
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan are the most cutest couple in the show right now
I loved their friendship but now it has turned into romance. They do have a lot of chemistry i expect they are friends in real life as it shows when they do scenes together. Love both characters. A cute couple. Far more interesting to watch than Ken or Rita!. Love...
Hairy Bikers' Si King shares update on Strictly's Dave Myers' cancer treatment
Celebrity chef and Hairy Bikers star Si King has shared an update on Strictly Come Dancing's Dave Myers' cancer treatment. While presenting a demonstration at the Bolton Food and Drink festival, the chef thanked everyone in attendance for their support and reassured people that, while Myers is not out of the woods yet, he is "getting there."
Modern Soaps: adult stories for children, childish stories for adults?
Scanning across the 'big three', it seems to me that modern soaps increasingly give what we would consider to be 'adult' storylines to their young teenage cast, while the 'adult' cast prance around like idiots acting out childish drivel. Younger cast members are old before their time, while older characters...
Selling The OC's Tyler reveals what happened with Kayla's kiss attempt
Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland has finally revealed what happened when co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him during a night out. The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast to talk about what went down on that night.
The Suspect's Aidan Turner shares heartwarming real-life inspiration behind new role
The Suspect star Aidan Turner has shared the heartwarming real-life inspiration behind his new role. The Suspect is a new ITV psychological thriller show, which stars Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, a successful clinical psychologist who is roped in to investigate a death in his town. But he is dealing with a degenerative condition of his own, which affects his behaviour.
THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer
Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
Married At First Sight UK's Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas tease twists in explosive new series
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022
Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
Noel Edmunds: The Rise and Fall of Mr Saturday Night
It airs Tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. Will admit I was too young to remember Swap Shop and The Late Late Breakfast Show. I do vaguely remember the death of Michael Lush and the Show ending. And then Noel dissapearing, until House Party arrived but I thought the show was successful and it only got axed due to BBC wanting to try new things.
EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith marks exit from soap with on-set photos
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith has officially left Albert Square. The actress has been playing the character of Jada Lennox since joining the show last November. To commemorate her year as an EastEnder, Calladine-Smith took to Instagram to share a few photos from her last days on set.
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,231. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
