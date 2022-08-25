ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial

Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
TENNIS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after betrayal

EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after being betrayed by Jada Lennox in EastEnders. An emotional episode aired on Monday night (August 29) as Linda was due to find out whether she'd face prison time on the same day her divorce from Mick was final. Viewers...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Dexter
digitalspy.com

EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - I said no! (spoilers)

I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmerdale#Cancer#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Prognosis#Uk#Digital Spy
digitalspy.com

Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?

To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares update on Strictly's Dave Myers' cancer treatment

Celebrity chef and Hairy Bikers star Si King has shared an update on Strictly Come Dancing's Dave Myers' cancer treatment. While presenting a demonstration at the Bolton Food and Drink festival, the chef thanked everyone in attendance for their support and reassured people that, while Myers is not out of the woods yet, he is "getting there."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Modern Soaps: adult stories for children, childish stories for adults?

Scanning across the 'big three', it seems to me that modern soaps increasingly give what we would consider to be 'adult' storylines to their young teenage cast, while the 'adult' cast prance around like idiots acting out childish drivel. Younger cast members are old before their time, while older characters...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Selling The OC's Tyler reveals what happened with Kayla's kiss attempt

Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland has finally revealed what happened when co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him during a night out. The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast to talk about what went down on that night.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Suspect's Aidan Turner shares heartwarming real-life inspiration behind new role

The Suspect star Aidan Turner has shared the heartwarming real-life inspiration behind his new role. The Suspect is a new ITV psychological thriller show, which stars Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, a successful clinical psychologist who is roped in to investigate a death in his town. But he is dealing with a degenerative condition of his own, which affects his behaviour.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer

Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK's Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas tease twists in explosive new series

Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022

Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Noel Edmunds: The Rise and Fall of Mr Saturday Night

It airs Tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. Will admit I was too young to remember Swap Shop and The Late Late Breakfast Show. I do vaguely remember the death of Michael Lush and the Show ending. And then Noel dissapearing, until House Party arrived but I thought the show was successful and it only got axed due to BBC wanting to try new things.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith marks exit from soap with on-set photos

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith has officially left Albert Square. The actress has been playing the character of Jada Lennox since joining the show last November. To commemorate her year as an EastEnder, Calladine-Smith took to Instagram to share a few photos from her last days on set.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

What do you think of the character Jada

I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,231. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy