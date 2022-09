Henrietta Cynthia “Cindy Lou” Wolford, 48, of Shenandoah, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center after her courageous battle with cancer. Ms. Wolford was born on September 4, 1973 in Oak Hill West, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Belle Baughan Hill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Alex Collins and Fred Hill.

