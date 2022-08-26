Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel’s new contract, salary details released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel has received a contract extension through at least 2027, Arkansas athletics announced Thursday. Under the new agreement, which the Southwest Times Record received via Freedom of Information Act request, Deifel will be paid $450,000 annually. That figure includes the $100,000 she will receive annually for speaking engagements, TV and radio appearances and more on top of the base annual salary of $350,000.

Deifel's previous contract, signed in 2018, was for a base annual salary of $275,000, plus $10,000 in additional compensation. She earned two $25,000 raises triggered by the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament appearances.

Under the new deal, Deifel can receive up to two raises of $25,000 and will receive an automatic one-year extension if the Razorbacks make the tournament. The contract can be extended up to two years, meaning Deifel could be at Arkansas through 2030.

The new agreement also includes five retention payments. These one-time payments are scheduled to begin with a $300,000 lump sump paid on Sept. 1, 2025. Deifel will then receive $100,000 each year on Sept. 1 for the remaining life of the deal, including if it is extended via NCAA Tournament appearances.

The new deal comes after Arkansas finished one of its best seasons in program history, with its second consecutive SEC regular-season crown and first conference tournament title, plus an NCAA Super Regional berth. Deifel was named SEC Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Since her first season in 2016, Deifel has led the Razorbacks to five NCAA Tournament appearances. In three of those tournaments, Arkansas advanced to the super regional round. The program has never made it to the Women's College World Series.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.