ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's police chief, parents and students respond to video on bystandership in racial attacks

By Luige del Puerto, Julia Cardi Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7LMr_0hVhY4IB00
The video, titled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks," was shown on Tuesday, the first day of school, to students of Denver South High School. The video explicitly warns against calling the police in case of a racist or transphobic attack. 

Denver's police chief has asked parents to talk with their kids about the contents of a video about bystandership in racist attacks shown at Denver South High School this week that included a tip that people don't call police unless the victim requests it.

Police Chief Paul Pazen said he recognizes not everyone is comfortable contacting police, and urged students to tell a trusted adult or anonymously report any concerns or threats to authorities through Colorado's Safe2Tell program. But he was dismayed at the video's instruction not to call police, especially as a product of Denver Public Schools himself.

“At a time that we have high levels of violence, how in the world does advancing an ideology [like this] advance public safety?” Pazen told The Denver Gazette.

Denver South Principal Rachel Goss didn't respond to an interview request. The Denver Gazette also has not received information requested from a district spokesperson about why the school showed the video to students and any policy on calling police in an incident. Some hate-based acts may have implications for mandatory reporting, which requires certain professionals to report suspected child abuse, neglect or exploitation.

"Armed police presence often escalates, rather than reduces, the risk of violence in a situation," says the narrator of the video, which was posted by the New York City-based Barnard Center for Research on Women. "Because police have been trained to see people of color, gender non-conforming folks and Muslims as criminals, they often treat victims as perpetrators of violence."

That last part has drawn resounding criticism from Denver's law enforcement leaders, who took issue with the implication that bias is an overt part of their training.

The video, titled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks," was shown on Tuesday, the first day of the new school, to students inside a gym.

The narrator adds: "So, if the victim hasn't asked you to call the police, do not – I repeat – do not call the police."

Goss posted a message to the school's website saying the video "offers suggestions for possible interventions that do not include contacting law enforcement."

"I am writing this note to emphasize that the intention behind the video was to provide empowerment for people who may witness these types of attacks, not to have any sort of negative impact on the longstanding relationship between the Denver Public Schools and the Denver Police Department," Goss wrote.

The video, and response from Goss, drew mixed reactions from students and parents who spoke to The Denver Gazette.

“From a teenage point of view, there is only so much you can do before you take matters into your own hands, because the police don’t handle it well," said one student.

“It was a well-intentioned video that was not well thought-out. The school did not mean any malice by it; they just did not consider how all the pieces (of the video) would be taken," said a mother.

Another mother said the school sent an explanation that it did not intend the message to be police should not be called, but to give information about other options.

"They said in the email that they still liked working with the Denver police," she said.

In a letter sent to the Denver school board, Colorado's law enforcement professional associations representing Colorado's law enforcement officers said their organizations are prepared to work with the district to improve relationships between students, educators and law enforcement. They requested the board communicate "accurate" information to district families about handling potentially violent situations and the best ways to engage law enforcement.

"The need for progress exists in every system that our communities depend on — including both criminal justice and our public schools," reads the letter signed by the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, the County Sheriffs of Colorado, and the Denver and Colorado Police Protective Associations.

"We must work together constructively to identify and implement solutions."

Denver Gazette reporters Cecilia Timberg and Carol McKinley contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldleader.com

Forced medication considered for clinic shooting suspect

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to determine if a mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 should be forcibly medicated so he can be put on trial. Robert Dear’s prosecution...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Sheriff Department impersonator running phone scam

Someone is posting as a representative from the Denver Sheriff Department is scamming people. The scammer is "spoofing" the Denver Sheriff Department telephone number to the potential victim's caller ID.The scammer then gives the potential victim a different call back number. The impersonator then tells the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court which results in a fine. The victim is then told to go to the courthouse to meet the sheriff to pay the fees by cash or wire the money. The Denver Sheriff Department wants Coloradans to know that they will never request payment for not appearing in court, nor make contact by phone. They also said that a Denver Sheriff deputy would never suggest that a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash or wire money for not appearing in court. Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department:If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and use the link following to notify the Colorado State Attorney General's Office of the activity: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/, or call the Denver DA's Fraud Hotline 720-913-9179. 
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#New York City#Fraternal Order Of Police#Denver Public Schools
The Denver Gazette

3 arrested, fourth suspect sought in July killing of Denver community leader

Denver police have arrested three men they say opened fire on a car in the city's East Colfax neighborhood last month, killing a community leader who was unloading a vehicle nearby. Nu Ra Ah La, Lu Reh and Pa Reh were each being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of Ma Kaing, 42, as well as seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. A fourth man, Swa Bay, is being sought by police; he had initially indicated...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado treasurer urges schools to check for unclaimed cash

Here's a slogan: Colorado's state treasurer wants to return $3 million to state schools. It's how Treasurer Dave Young's office headlined a Tuesday news release, urging residents to check to see if their school has unclaimed property it's eligible to receive. There's at least a 10% chance, his office said, that "gift certificates, tax refunds, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks" are waiting "with your school's name on it."
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it

Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

At Least They Spelled His Name Right

It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Hit-and-run victim attacked in court while testifying

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted on multiple counts including attempted murder faces new charges after attacking the victim during their testimony in court, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Daniel Ayala, 29, was convicted Monday on the following charges related to a hit-and-run crash involving a...
AURORA, CO
msn.com

Colorado police departments could get $75,000 to $500,000 each in grants for recruitment and 'building relationships,' but not many have applied

Thanks to bipartisan legislation passed through Colorado's State Capitol and signed by Governor Jared Polis, local law enforcement agencies and community organizations may be one step closer to having more funding to improve their relations with the community. "Law Enforcement Workforce Grants" will soon be distributed throughout Colorado to agencies...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy