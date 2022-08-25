ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart details his next desire for Georgia football program facility upgrade

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQgBj_0hVhXvVs00

There’s always something next for Kirby Smart it seems when it comes for facility upgrades at Georgia.

The school’s now complete $80 million expansion and renovation of the Butts-Mehre building with a new football operations center brought an expanded weight room, new coaches offices, a player locker room and dining area and more.

Sanford Stadium will undergo $68 million in improvements to improve fan amenities and access and add premium seats and restrooms.

So what does the Georgia football coach want next for facilities or construction? He was asked that by host Scott Howard on the “Bulldogs Live,” UGA coaches show Thursday night.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of things that we continue to talk about and work on,” Smart said. “One of the toughest for us here is the field space. We’re not able to operate on side-by-side fields, which right now we’re the only team in the SEC that has that. It makes it tough when you try to transition and practice outside.”

Georgia has two outdoor practice fields in the Butts-Mehre area. One is next to its indoor practice facility and the other is next to the Spec Towns track

“It’s very convenient for us to go inside-outside with our indoor and our practice field, but it’s tough in terms of side-by-side fields," Smart said. "It’s something that we’re always talking about visiting on as an athletic department and athletic staff.”

He said athletic director Josh Brooks and his staff has done a “great job,” with a “master plan schedule.”

Brooks and Georgia have revealed plans for upgrades to tennis with a new six-court indoor practice facility, major improvements for Foley Field and the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, but not any other plans in the future for football or other improvements still years away.

Track coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert said last year her program could have a major facility project in the future to open up space for the football program.

“I know Kirby wants our track land for football,” she said. “Maybe we could talk about building a new stadium somewhere else which would be great because then we can make it how we want it.”

Smart told donors at a dedication ceremony in May for the Butts-Mehre expansion that Georgia needs to “maintain and continue to grow.” He said he was looking forward to “what we can do next.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy