Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hints at interest in another team during extension talks
Panic alarms might have set off in the heads of Baltimore Ravens fans after quarterback Lamar Jackson liked a certain tweet suggesting that he should come play for the Miami Dolphins. A Dolphins fan commented under a Jackson tweet with a jersey-swapped image of Jackson in the teal, orange and...
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says
Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47. The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
Chicago Bears 2022-2023 NFL schedule
Justin Fields will take the starting quarterback role full-time in his second year in the NFL, and there are a lot of high hopes for him as one of the top picks of the Chicago Bears. But the offense is a bit lacking. The team was in the bottom half...
Jon Gruden 'ashamed' of leaked emails that forced him out of coaching, insists he's a 'good person'
Jon Gruden signed a 10-year deal worth $100 million to coach the then-Oakland Raiders for a second time. After racist and misogynistic emails of his leaked last year, he resigned from Las Vegas in the middle of his fourth season. Gruden addressed the situation at the Little Rock Touchdown Club...
Arizona Cardinals 2022-2023 NFL schedule
The Arizona Cardinals survived the controversy surrounding the Kyler Murray contract, and even though the team will be without DeAndre Hopkins for a few weeks, the team should have enough weapons to stay competitive. The team traded for Marquise Brown, and tight end Zach Ertz will firmly be in the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022-2023 NFL schedule
As long as Tom Brady is the quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in contention of being in Super Bowl contention. The additions of Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph won’t hurt either. The team will be down Ryan Jensen to start the year, but having Shaq Mason on...
Baker Mayfield 'f--- them up' remark adds fuel to fire as Panthers get ready for Week 1 vs Browns
Baker Mayfield appears to be revved up to play the Cleveland Browns as the newly christened Carolina Panthers starting quarterback gets ready for the start of the 2022 regular season. Mayfield was named the starting quarterback, beating out Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker for the job. In Week 1, he...
