Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says

Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47. The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
Chicago Bears 2022-2023 NFL schedule

Justin Fields will take the starting quarterback role full-time in his second year in the NFL, and there are a lot of high hopes for him as one of the top picks of the Chicago Bears. But the offense is a bit lacking. The team was in the bottom half...
Arizona Cardinals 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Arizona Cardinals survived the controversy surrounding the Kyler Murray contract, and even though the team will be without DeAndre Hopkins for a few weeks, the team should have enough weapons to stay competitive. The team traded for Marquise Brown, and tight end Zach Ertz will firmly be in the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

As long as Tom Brady is the quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in contention of being in Super Bowl contention. The additions of Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph won’t hurt either. The team will be down Ryan Jensen to start the year, but having Shaq Mason on...
