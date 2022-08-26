ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING POLICE AND DWI

PRESS RELEASE-STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING AND DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 29, 2022, Antwan McPhatter, 26, of Staten Island, New York, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, as well as the motor vehicle offenses of Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-129b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on November 3, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Shuts Down Site Of Shooting

TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION

Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BAYVILLE MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR VIOLENT CARJACKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 26, 2022, John Bailey, 36, of Bayville, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to 20 years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Bailey will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Bailey pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on June 1, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TOP TIER HOOKAH – SITE OF SHOOTING – CLOSED BY TOWNSHIP

Toms River officials have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookah for multiple zoning, safety and code violations Mayor Maurice B Hill announced. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task Force found several violations and instructed the business owners to bring the establishment into compliance. Those instructions were ignored. The investigation into Saturday’s shooting confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment and likely made false or misleading statements on their zoning application. As a result their Certificate of Occupancy has been revoked today and they are no longer permitted to operate or do business at 1783 Hooper Ave in the Silverton section of the Township.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River North#River Man#High Tech#Counterfeit#Coach
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
KEANSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Rabid Fox Wreaks 'Double Trouble' At NJ State Park

New Jersey officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that had unspecified encounters with visitors at Double Trouble State Park. The state park remained closed to the public for a second day on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. “New...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: EVENTS FOR “DRUG OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY”

On Overdose Awareness Day, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is partnering with Bright Harbor Healthcare to hold outreach events in Toms River and Manchester. Please join us to learn about resources available to the community through Operation Helping Hand, including linkage to substance abuse treatment and care.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: CONGRATULATIONS OFFICER KEEFE ON YOUR DISTINGUISHED AWARD

The Lacey Township Police Department congratulates Officer Scott Keefe on receiving the 12th Annual Fallen Officer Jason Marles #271 D.W.I. Award. Last Friday evening, August 26, 2022, Lacey Township Police Officer Scott Keefe was awarded the 12th Annual Fallen Officer Jason Marles # 271 D.W.I. Award presented by Ocean County Police Traffic Safety Officer’s Association President, Officer Christopher Linnell of the Seaside Heights Police Department. The ceremony took place at Shoretown Ballpark (formally FirstEnergy Park) in Lakewood, NJ.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Fox News

New Jersey shopping center shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

Authorities say gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy