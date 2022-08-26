ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Michigan high school football Week 1: Macomb Dakota stifles Birmingham Brother Rice, 21-7

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEyGO_0hVhXWdp00

For a program of Macomb Dakota's caliber — 21 straight playoff appearances, including two state championships —season-long goals almost always trump the narrative of a single week.

That said, coach Greg Baur was straightforward about what Thursday's opener against Birmingham Brother Rice in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic meant to everybody on the Cougars' sideline.

"Oh, we absolutely want revenge," Baur said before the game, referencing the 2021 contest in which the Cougars lost to the Warriors by two scores. "Now that only goes so far, but it's absolutely something we talked about."

Early in the fourth quarter, Brother Rice cut Dakota's lead to one score, and Dakota needed a response. That's when the offense turned to two of its best players, quarterback Ethan Hamby and wide receiver Owen Colpaert.

WEEK 1:Live updates from Thursday's action and beyond

SOS SEZ:The All-Knowing One hands in his picks for the first week of action

On the 13th play of the game's decisive drive, Hamby recognized a mismatch — he saw the safety come down to take away the curl — which left single coverage on Colpaert.

"He trusted me, he threw it up for me and I'm going to come up with it nine times out of 10," Colpaert said of his 26-yard touchdown catch. "Coach Baur brought us together and said, 'We need a touchdown,' so we came together, came through and celebrated on the sideline."

It was the final score of the game, as Dakota outlasted Brother Rice for a 21-7 win that could have been more lopsided.

Jake Kowalkowski's coming out party

Three plays was all it took for Dakota to set the tone.

Rice gained 1 yard on the game's first play. On the next snap, Dakota junior defensive end Jake Kowalkowski sacked Rice's Blake Marrogy for a loss of 10. On third-and-19 on its own 11, Rice didn't run an offensive play, opting instead for a quick punt, which netted just 20 yards.

That set the tone, as Dakota's defense dominated from start to finish, led by Kowalkowski.

The Cougars allowed 45 yards in the first half including just eight rushing and forced as many turnovers (2) as they allowed first downs in the first half. Rice picked up just 90 yards in the second half.

Part of the reason for the Warriors' offensive struggles was the lack of running back Nolan Ray. The senior tore his meniscus in the first play of a scrimmage against Birmingham Seaholm earlier this month and is expected to miss the next four weeks.

"Nolan is a spectacular player, so you can't take anything away from him, but we have good running backs outside of him too," Rice coach Adam Korzeniewski said. "But they played really well in the run game, because we have a good O-line, but their defensive line and their scheme was really good today."

The first turnover came on Rice's third possession. After the Warriors' first first down, Rice's Cashton Papadelis ran up the middle and was stripped, with the ball recovered by Kowalkowski.

"He ended up winning the job just last week over a senior," Baur said of Kowalkowski. "I've coached Jake since little league, and he's one of those kids who may not look the part, but he plays the part all the time. We think he's going to have a really bright future for us."

The next Rice drive didn't improve matters.

The Warriors reached Dakota territory for the first time — thanks to an out-of-bounds kickoff and a face-mask penalty at the end of a run — but on the next play, senior linebacker Calvin Watson intercepted a pass on an out-route and ran it back 35 yards, deep into Rice territory.

"We need to take care of the ball better, I think we had three turnovers," Korzeniewski said. "I mean I loved our fight, but we lost the first half, it was a stalemate in the second and so we've got to start on time."

Dakota can't pull away

Dakota's offense struggled to capitalize on strong field position early.

The Cougars, starting on the Rice 32, needed just four plays to set up first-and-goal on their opening drive. But after a 1-yard rush and consecutive incompletions, they settled for a 23-yard field goal from Dominic Celestini.

Dakota started at midfield on drive No. 2 when Hamby connected with Colpaert on a 37-yard pass on the first play to reach the 14. Three plays later, Watson fumbled on a third-and-1 carry from the 6, and Rice's Eryx Daugherty pounced on it.

The third time was not the charm for the Cougars

Dakota began on the Warriors' 37 and quickly reached the 11. However, Rice stuffed three consecutive rushes, forcing a 24-yard field goal to make it 6-0.

"That's the frustrating part, because I feel like we played well enough where it could've been more, but that's what we've got to learn from," Baur said. "We can't fumble on the goal line, can't shoot ourselves in the foot on drives, we've got to finish.

"But I like when they made their comeback, how we battled back, settled down and closed it out."

It wasn't until the fourth drive — after the Watson interception set the Cougars up on the Warriors' 25 — that Dakota found the end zone. That short drive needed just four plays, capped off by Hamby pounding it in from 2 yards out to go up 13-0.

Dakota had a chance to pull away late in the first half.

The Cougars, starting at their own 29, marched downto the Warriors' 20 late. With nine seconds left in the second quarter, Hamby lofted a pass to the end zone, but Rice sophomore Alex Grochowski high-pointed the ball and took it away.

"Our defense was on the field for a long time, but they played a hell of a game," Korzeniewski said. "They moved the ball on the ground some and had a few big passes, but we came up with a big interception, fumble recovery ... made plays."

Brother Rice's last gasp

After forcing Dakota's first punt of the game — an 18-yard shank — Rice finally got rolling late in the third quarter. After netting just 46 yards of offense in the first 40 minutes of the game, the Warriors put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive.

Marrogy found Henry Garrity for 17, then Skyler Simmons a few plays later for 12 to get into the red zone. Two plays into the fourth quarter, Papdelis had the run of the game, breaking one tackle and spinning out of another to scamper in for a 13-yard touchdown and cut the lead to 13-7.

Dakota answered with its second touchdown drive, marching 77 yards. Joe Cacevic and Watson rushed on 10 of the 13 plays, but the big blow came when Hamby found Colpaert on a 26-yard touchdown with 5:13 to play.

Blake Garbarino caught the 2-point conversion for the final margin.

"With our guys, you don't have to say much, that's just how we do things" Baur said. "We have 34 seniors, that leadership comes in and when things get hard, they know how to get it done."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
100.7 WITL

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Sports
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Macomb Township, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated

It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Watson
1051thebounce.com

4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cougars#Dakota
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
BRIGHTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Learning Curves: Going back to school in 2022

After a summer break, you might already be back in school, or you're getting ready for it. I'll re-introduce myself for anyone new here or those who might need a refresher: I'm Lily Altavena, and I write about inequities in Michigan's public education system for the Detroit Free Press. Learning Curves is a Detroit Free Press newsletter meant to keep you up-to-date on education news in this state and beyond.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy