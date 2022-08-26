ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood

By Lucas Wright, Brittney Baird
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a quiet Hermitage neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Brookside Woods neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking early Thursday morning with her dog and noticed something suspicious just off the roadway.

First responders found an unidentified Black man who appeared to be in his 30s wrapped in a blanket, according to Metro police. He was also wearing light-colored shorts and no shirt.

The man had sustained head trauma.

Detectives are working to determine if the body was placed in the area overnight. Officers are canvassing the neighborhood to find possible surveillance video from neighbors’ security cameras.

Meanwhile, neighbors told News 2 they are in shock.

“I am literally speechless, I walk my dog down there every single morning. . . there is a park down there right where the body was found so that’s absolutely terrifying.” Nicole Urbanski said.

“We’ve never even seen a cop car in this neighborhood, so to find out a body was dumped it puts some shivers up you, so we will be on the lookout more in case other activity happens, it definitely is a shocker,” Nick Burke said.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death and identity of the victim. Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

