MISSOULA — Montana’s defense looked like a carbon copy of last year’s unit when it blanked Northwestern State 47-0 in its season opener Saturday. It makes some sense that the Griz would dominate on defense given that they return three All-Americans in linebacker Patrick O’Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and safety Robby Hauck. Add in All-Big Sky nose tackle Alex Gubner, and it gives them at least one proven stud player at all three levels of the defense.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO