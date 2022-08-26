ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

New year, new team, same ‘tenacious’ defense, special teams for Montana

MISSOULA — Montana’s defense looked like a carbon copy of last year’s unit when it blanked Northwestern State 47-0 in its season opener Saturday. It makes some sense that the Griz would dominate on defense given that they return three All-Americans in linebacker Patrick O’Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and safety Robby Hauck. Add in All-Big Sky nose tackle Alex Gubner, and it gives them at least one proven stud player at all three levels of the defense.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana's Paige Clark named Big Sky volleyball offensive player of week

Montana sophomore outside hitter Paige Clark was named the Big Sky Conference volleyball offensive player of the week on Monday. Clark, a sophomore from Idaho Falls, Idaho, helped Montana to a 2-1 weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational in Indiana, sweeping Saint Francis and host IUPUI on Saturday. At 4-2 on the young season, the Grizzlies are off to their best six-match start in 14 years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
406mtsports.com

Butte Central starts hot, cruises past Browning

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte. Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads continue torrid home pace with win over Glacier Range Riders

MISSOULA — Life at Ogren-Allegiance Park has been mighty sweet for the Missoula PaddleHeads. Zootown's pro baseball team finished up its regular-season home slate with a 12-7 win over the Glacier Range Riders late Saturday night. Missoula has won 14 of its last 15 home games and will get a chance to play at least one more time at home a week from Thursday when it hosts an opponent to be determined in Game 2 of the Pioneer League North Division series.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central volleyball wins three at Manhattan Tournament

MANHATTAN - The Butte Central High School volleyball team took part at the Manhattan Tournament on Saturday. The Maroons went 2-3 in pool play, as they defeated Jefferson (20-19) and Manhattan (20-11), and fell to Bridger (20-12), Ennis (20-18) and Townsend (20-7). After drawing a bye to bracket play, the...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana volleyball team earns pair of sweeps, off to best start since 2008

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Montana had an impressive showing at the Hampton Inn Invitational on Saturday, earning a pair of sweeps over Saint Francis and host IUPUI. The Grizzlies finished runner-up at the tournament and are 4-2 on the young season, with all four wins coming in straight sets. It is Montana's best six-match start in 14 years, since beginning the 2008 season 4-2.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Week 1: No. 3 Montana shuts out Northwestern State

The No. 3 Grizzlies (1-0) opened their season by shutting out Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 'We got the right guy:' Montana lights up Northwestern State in QB Lucas Johnson's debut. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. Lucas Johnson throws four touchdowns, Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo rush...
MISSOULA, MT

