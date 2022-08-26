Read full article on original website
New year, new team, same ‘tenacious’ defense, special teams for Montana
MISSOULA — Montana’s defense looked like a carbon copy of last year’s unit when it blanked Northwestern State 47-0 in its season opener Saturday. It makes some sense that the Griz would dominate on defense given that they return three All-Americans in linebacker Patrick O’Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and safety Robby Hauck. Add in All-Big Sky nose tackle Alex Gubner, and it gives them at least one proven stud player at all three levels of the defense.
Montana's Paige Clark named Big Sky volleyball offensive player of week
Montana sophomore outside hitter Paige Clark was named the Big Sky Conference volleyball offensive player of the week on Monday. Clark, a sophomore from Idaho Falls, Idaho, helped Montana to a 2-1 weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational in Indiana, sweeping Saint Francis and host IUPUI on Saturday. At 4-2 on the young season, the Grizzlies are off to their best six-match start in 14 years.
Butte Central starts hot, cruises past Browning
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte. Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
Missoula PaddleHeads continue torrid home pace with win over Glacier Range Riders
MISSOULA — Life at Ogren-Allegiance Park has been mighty sweet for the Missoula PaddleHeads. Zootown's pro baseball team finished up its regular-season home slate with a 12-7 win over the Glacier Range Riders late Saturday night. Missoula has won 14 of its last 15 home games and will get a chance to play at least one more time at home a week from Thursday when it hosts an opponent to be determined in Game 2 of the Pioneer League North Division series.
Rafe Longin makes up for early miscue in big way as Great Falls trounces Butte
GREAT FALLS – When Rafe Longin fumbled the football away the first time he touched the pigskin Friday night, the versatile Great Falls High senior wasn’t sure if that was a bad omen. Or not. Turns out, Longin’s miscue on a kickoff return late in the first quarter...
Butte Central volleyball wins three at Manhattan Tournament
MANHATTAN - The Butte Central High School volleyball team took part at the Manhattan Tournament on Saturday. The Maroons went 2-3 in pool play, as they defeated Jefferson (20-19) and Manhattan (20-11), and fell to Bridger (20-12), Ennis (20-18) and Townsend (20-7). After drawing a bye to bracket play, the...
Montana volleyball team earns pair of sweeps, off to best start since 2008
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Montana had an impressive showing at the Hampton Inn Invitational on Saturday, earning a pair of sweeps over Saint Francis and host IUPUI. The Grizzlies finished runner-up at the tournament and are 4-2 on the young season, with all four wins coming in straight sets. It is Montana's best six-match start in 14 years, since beginning the 2008 season 4-2.
Missoula PaddleHeads clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win over Glacier
MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads clinched the Pioneer League North Division pennant and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 10-8 home win over the Glacier Range Riders Friday night. Zootown's pro baseball team boosted its record to 64-24 with its fifth straight win. The PaddleHeads boast the best...
Week 1: No. 3 Montana shuts out Northwestern State
The No. 3 Grizzlies (1-0) opened their season by shutting out Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 'We got the right guy:' Montana lights up Northwestern State in QB Lucas Johnson's debut. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. Lucas Johnson throws four touchdowns, Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo rush...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts Northwestern State in home opener
MISSOULA — The Griz are kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They start that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees. Pregame. Montana backup QB Kris...
'We got the right guy:' Montana lights up Northwestern State in QB Lucas Johnson's debut
MISSOULA — Lucas Johnson was igniting Montana’s offense by running for multiple gains of 20-plus yards and throwing a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. His play over the first three drives of the season opener against Northwestern State was starting to make...
