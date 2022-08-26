The system that brought last night’s round of storms will leave its mark on today’s weather in the form of breezy winds, spotty showers, and cooler conditions moving in. Highs range from mid-60s along and north of the Iron Range to mid-70s for the Twin Ports and across northwest Wisconsin. A west wind will pick up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO