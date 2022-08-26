Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. (AP) — A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a...
WDIO-TV
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
WDIO-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties
On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
WDIO-TV
Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board’s verdict isn’t expected to be the last word on the issue.
WDIO-TV
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won’t force automakers to...
WDIO-TV
Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Breezy Monday with a few showers
The system that brought last night’s round of storms will leave its mark on today’s weather in the form of breezy winds, spotty showers, and cooler conditions moving in. Highs range from mid-60s along and north of the Iron Range to mid-70s for the Twin Ports and across northwest Wisconsin. A west wind will pick up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
WDIO-TV
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
WDIO-TV
Rock Ridge volleyball wins program debut, Northwestern tops Superior
The Rock Ridge volleyball team served up their first-ever game on Tuesday, following the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert merger, against Two Harbors. Two Harbors came into the game 0-2 on the season. Macy Westby collected the Wolverines first ever point with an ace on the opening serve, as Rock Ridge won...
WDIO-TV
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
