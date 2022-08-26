ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

La Vergne man, 61, killed in Hobson Pike head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 61-year-old man from La Vergne died Monday morning in an accident on Hobson Pike. Metro Police say the driver of a Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Hobson Pike around 7:15 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. That driver then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Accord driven by John Taylor III.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Smyrna gas station clerk shot dead during attempted robbery

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A gas station clerk was gunned down early Tuesday morning in an attempted robbery. Officers with the Smyrna Police Department were called to the Shell station on Stonecrest Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday in response to an attempted armed robbery. Police say an unknown male...
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville man, 70, killed in three-car accident Monday

UPDATE: A 70-year-old Clarksville man died Monday in a three-vehicle accident on Warfield Boulevard. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado ran a stop sign at Stonemeadow Drive and struck a Toyota SUV—which was traveling northbound on Warfield Blvd. The Toyota overturned and its driver, Kendall Spiceland,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police arrest man after months long drug investigation into fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A months long investigation into fentanyl distribution led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man Monday. Midtown Hills Precinct undercover detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents executed a search warrant of his Madison apartment and recovered items from his vehicle which led to officers recovering more than two ounces of fentanyl, 359 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, one handgun and $131,529 cash, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two killed in two-car crash on West Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two people died in a Nashville crash a week apart. The two-car accident occurred on August 20 on West Trinity Lane. On August 21, Metro Nashville police reported that 20-year-old Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, died in the accident. Hudson was the front seat passenger of a Hyandai...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Metro Police#Italian#Nashville Fire Department
fox17.com

One person is killed in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting in East Nashville has left one person dead. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street. This is the James Cayce Homes. The victim went to Vanderbilt Hospital where they died, according to police. There is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person killed in Donelson bar shooting, two others shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a Nashville bar. Metro Nashville police reported Sunday morning that a 45-year-old man died from injuries after being shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim is identified as Christopher Johnson, Jr., whom they say was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another man who left the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man involved in Donelson bar shooting claims he fired in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The second man involved in the deadly bar shooting at Lucky’s Bar & Grill Sunday morning tells police he fired his weapon in self-defense. The individual, 39-year-old Gregory Dotson, told police that he and the man killed, Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, were in a heated argument before shots were fired at the bar on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of teen in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old in East Nashville. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street at the James Cayce Homes public...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Spring Hill Police investigate bomb threat to McDonald's

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is investigating a bomb threat made to a McDonald's on Main Street. The fast-food location at 5431 Main Street was evacuated Monday afternoon, according to SHPD. Police reported that the threat was made over the phone. The building was...
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Fire at Bill Rice Ranch in Rutherford County under investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a blaze Monday morning at the Bill Rice Ranch in Middle Tennessee. Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) says crews arrived and found smoke billowing from the roof of the 10,000 square-foot building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which did not spread to any other structures.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Homeless community in alleyway on Church Street causing concern for nearby Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Another growing homeless community in downtown Nashville has those who live nearby worried for their safety and the safety of those living there. A gentleman who lives at the Cumberland Apartments on Church Street, Bernie Cox, says he’s concerned with the homeless folks living next to him at the back of McKendree United Methodist Church.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents speak out on scheduling issues at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The largest freshmen class in Tennessee State University (TSU) history has resulted in students staying off-campus in a half dozen hotels. We're also hearing from students that housing isn't the only concern. At TSU, the university schedules classes for its freshmen. One freshman's mom couldn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU parent shares concerns about daughter's late housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Tennessee State University (TSU) mother who says her freshman daughter didn’t have on-campus housing up until Monday afternoon. She wanted to remain anonymous. “I just told her, look, you just going to have to come on...
NASHVILLE, TN

