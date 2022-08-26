Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
La Vergne man, 61, killed in Hobson Pike head-on collision
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 61-year-old man from La Vergne died Monday morning in an accident on Hobson Pike. Metro Police say the driver of a Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Hobson Pike around 7:15 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. That driver then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Accord driven by John Taylor III.
Smyrna gas station clerk shot dead during attempted robbery
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A gas station clerk was gunned down early Tuesday morning in an attempted robbery. Officers with the Smyrna Police Department were called to the Shell station on Stonecrest Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday in response to an attempted armed robbery. Police say an unknown male...
Clarksville man, 70, killed in three-car accident Monday
UPDATE: A 70-year-old Clarksville man died Monday in a three-vehicle accident on Warfield Boulevard. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado ran a stop sign at Stonemeadow Drive and struck a Toyota SUV—which was traveling northbound on Warfield Blvd. The Toyota overturned and its driver, Kendall Spiceland,...
Metro Police arrest man after months long drug investigation into fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A months long investigation into fentanyl distribution led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man Monday. Midtown Hills Precinct undercover detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents executed a search warrant of his Madison apartment and recovered items from his vehicle which led to officers recovering more than two ounces of fentanyl, 359 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, one handgun and $131,529 cash, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police investigate incident where gunshot wound victims drove to ER, called police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police is currently investigating an incident where two gunshot wound victims drove themselves to the emergency room. The two victims, one male and one female, drove themselves to TriStar Southern Hills ER and then called police, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). Both...
Two killed in two-car crash on West Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two people died in a Nashville crash a week apart. The two-car accident occurred on August 20 on West Trinity Lane. On August 21, Metro Nashville police reported that 20-year-old Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, died in the accident. Hudson was the front seat passenger of a Hyandai...
Good Samaritans detain suspected shooter of Hendersonville double homicide
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) responded to a double homicide Monday on Cavalier Drive where they found good Samaritans had detained the suspected shooter. HPD arrived on the scene and found two individuals with gunshot wounds after receiving a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday of shots...
Police: Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested at border
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman accused of killing her fiancé in 2019 has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. Metro Nashville Police say Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend in El Paso. She allegedly killed her fiancé—Ismael Rodriguez, 44—back in Sept. 2019.
One person is killed in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting in East Nashville has left one person dead. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street. This is the James Cayce Homes. The victim went to Vanderbilt Hospital where they died, according to police. There is no...
One person killed in Donelson bar shooting, two others shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a Nashville bar. Metro Nashville police reported Sunday morning that a 45-year-old man died from injuries after being shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim is identified as Christopher Johnson, Jr., whom they say was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another man who left the scene.
Man involved in Donelson bar shooting claims he fired in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The second man involved in the deadly bar shooting at Lucky’s Bar & Grill Sunday morning tells police he fired his weapon in self-defense. The individual, 39-year-old Gregory Dotson, told police that he and the man killed, Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, were in a heated argument before shots were fired at the bar on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of teen in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old in East Nashville. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street at the James Cayce Homes public...
Spring Hill Police investigate bomb threat to McDonald's
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is investigating a bomb threat made to a McDonald's on Main Street. The fast-food location at 5431 Main Street was evacuated Monday afternoon, according to SHPD. Police reported that the threat was made over the phone. The building was...
Fire at Bill Rice Ranch in Rutherford County under investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a blaze Monday morning at the Bill Rice Ranch in Middle Tennessee. Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) says crews arrived and found smoke billowing from the roof of the 10,000 square-foot building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which did not spread to any other structures.
Silver Alert issued for missing Tennessee woman last seen barefoot in Springfield
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old who was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning. Judy Lynn Grim is missing from Coopertown and she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without help, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Nashville man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for pharmacy, bank robberies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man convicted of robbing both a pharmacy and a bank two years ago has been sentenced to federal prison. Federal prosecutors say David Powell will spend 13 years behind bars for robbing the Walgreens on Nolensville Pike and for robbing Fifth-Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Homeless community in alleyway on Church Street causing concern for nearby Nashvillians
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Another growing homeless community in downtown Nashville has those who live nearby worried for their safety and the safety of those living there. A gentleman who lives at the Cumberland Apartments on Church Street, Bernie Cox, says he’s concerned with the homeless folks living next to him at the back of McKendree United Methodist Church.
Community members push back against new senior living project in Germantown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new development is headed to Rosa Parks boulevard near Germantown. A six story senior living center will be going up near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Garfield Road. The apartment building will have 95 units. The property is currently an empty church. Those against this...
Parents speak out on scheduling issues at TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The largest freshmen class in Tennessee State University (TSU) history has resulted in students staying off-campus in a half dozen hotels. We're also hearing from students that housing isn't the only concern. At TSU, the university schedules classes for its freshmen. One freshman's mom couldn’t...
TSU parent shares concerns about daughter's late housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Tennessee State University (TSU) mother who says her freshman daughter didn’t have on-campus housing up until Monday afternoon. She wanted to remain anonymous. “I just told her, look, you just going to have to come on...
