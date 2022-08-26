Read full article on original website
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft
While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided. Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user...
An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success
Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director debunks reshoot rumors
Shazam! Fury of the Gods may have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean that any more shooting will be taking place on the film. Today director David F. Sandberg took to Instagram to answer fan questions and address reports that the film would be retooled following its delay. The...
Here’s what the ‘House of the Dragon’ cast look like in real life
Considering at least nearly half of the cast of HBO Max’s new Sunday night stalwart series House of the Dragon are sporting some serious platinum blonde wigs, it will come as no surprise that many are wondering, “just where did I see that actor before?” But as it turns out, the Game of Thrones prequel has assembled a group of actors, both veteran and up-and-coming actors. While this may be the first time you remember seeing them, these are either folks you’ve seen before or are almost certain to see again.
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
Marvel fan suggests why Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ missed the mark
Thor: Love and Thunder is on the cusp of wrapping up its theatrical run, with the penultimate MCU Phase Four film set to make way for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this fall. Alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, Love and Thunder didn’t quite reach the...
Here’s 9 actresses who can play Storm in the MCU
Rumors of the X-Men making their way to the MCU have been circulating for a while now. The fans have expectedly begun to cast their favorite stars in the many roles that make up the famous mutant team. Specifically, there is growing anticipation as to who will don the white locs of the iconic mutant heroine, Storm.
Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix
The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’
Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
Devil-may-care Marvel fans offer the spiciest takes yet
The fandom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like almost all fandoms, has never been strangers to infighting; for every fan that spits on a film that failed to meet their expectations, there’s another who will fight to the most brutal of deaths for it. But it’s time to put...
