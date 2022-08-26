Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg

Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Eyewitness News
Man linked to multiple burglaries arrested in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden man has been arrested for breaking into a home earlier this year. North Haven police say they charged Xuating Yan, 37, with burglary after it was found he was the suspect that broke into a home back in May. Police said Yan stole...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 18 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that...
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Off-duty Avon Police Sgt. shot wife dead before turning gun on himself
EAST GRANBY, Conn — The close-knit community of East Granby is trying to cope with the murder/suicide of a well-known couple. Community members are expected to gather outside the town library at about 7 p.m. Monday for a vigil to remember 48-year-old Doreen Jacius. She was the town’s library director and the murder victim.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police chief, victim’s mother push for peace after deadly shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a deadly daytime shooting, New Haven police are trying to stay one step ahead of any retaliation while asking for the public’s help. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the victim in the city’s 8th homicide of the year played basketball and was well known, not just to police but in these neighborhoods as well.
Eyewitness News
Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after East Granby’s Library Director and an officer with the Avon Police Department died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. 49-year-old Doreen Jacius and 50-year-old Thomas Jacius grew up and raised their two daughters in East Granby. On Sunday, shots...
Register Citizen
Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash
STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
milfordmirror.com
Avon sergeant and his wife, East Granby’s library director, died in murder-suicide, medical examiner says
EAST GRANBY — An Avon police sergeant fatally shot his wife, East Granby’s library director, before turning the gun on himself Sunday, authorities said. They were identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and Doreen Jacius, 48. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Office of...
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
Police: No signs of foul play after 76-year-old woman washes up in Torrington
Authorities say the 76-year-old woman from Torrington was found at Burr Pond State Park last Thursday.
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
zip06.com
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police
A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
Plea For Peace Follows Mango’s Murder
On the Lincoln-Bassett courts, he was known as “Mango” who “got right” with a winning team. In the recording studio, where he was known as “Young Klean,” he found “time to heal.”. His real name was Michael Judkins. He...
