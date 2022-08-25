ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Liberty News

Flames men’s beach volleyball opens season by hosting its first ACVA event

Liberty University’s men’s beach volleyball team finished 3-3 in its first Men’s Collegiate Beach Volleyball Alliance tournament, under affiliation with the American Volleyball Coaches Association (ACVA), Friday through Sunday at the East Campus beach volleyball courts. The Flames bounced back from a 5-0 opening loss to NAIA...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

High Point Edges Liberty in Back-and-Forth 3-1 Contest

Liberty and High Point battled through three two-point sets before High Point pulled away in set four for a 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15) victory over the Lady Flames on Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center. Defending Big South regular-season champion High Point earned the title at this weekend’s VCU...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Southern Miss

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze reflected on the close of August Training Camp and helping his team make the transition to game week as the Flames prepare for the matchup against Southern Miss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Liberty News

Liberty Ties No. 20 Maryland 1-1 Behind Strong Defensive Effort

Behind a strong defensive effort, the Liberty Flames tied the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins 1-1, Sunday evening at Ludwig Stadium. Liberty held Maryland to six shots on goal in the contest, as goalkeepers Blake Franzen and Danny Cordero each played a half in net, combining to make four saves in the contest for the Flames.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Liberty News

Liberty’s Hot Start Propels Lady Flames Past Campbell

Liberty picked up its second straight win at Osborne Stadium this season, as the Lady Flames defeated Campbell, 3-0, Sunday afternoon to improve to 2-1-1 this season. 5’ – LIBERTY – McKinley Burkett (Unassisted) 27’ – LIBERTY – Allison Hansford (Assist by Meredith King)
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy