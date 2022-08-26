Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
Closed Peabody Elementary School In Noble Square Converted Into Luxury Apartments That Are Now For Rent
NOBLE SQUARE — The conversion of a closed public school to luxury apartments in Noble Square is nearly finished more than two years after construction began. Developer Svigos Asset Management recently began renting units on the top two floors of the Peabody School Apartments, 1444 W. Augusta Ave. The building was the Peabody Elementary School until it closed in 2013.
New Englewood Commercial Hub Features Clothing Store, Coffee Shop, Barbershop And Design Firm — All Led By People Of Color
ENGLEWOOD — Nanette Tucker spent years designing custom bags and finding fashionable clothes to resell in hopes of having her own boutique. Tucker’s dream came to fruition Thursday as models strutted in her clothing and neighbors shopped for handbags at Marie|Wesley, a boutique consignment shop and one of four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color launched inside a new commercial hub on 63rd Street in Englewood.
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlawn Resident, Community Organizer Gabriel Piemonte Running To Replace Ald. Leslie Hairston In City Council
WOODLAWN — Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, journalist and community organizer, is running again to represent the 5th Ward in City Council. Piemonte announced his bid for the seat Monday, days after incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston announced she’ll step down at the end of her term. He placed third in the 2019 aldermanic race.
Drag Racer Killed Woman Crossing Street During Chaotic Weekend Of Street Takeovers, Police Say
CHICAGO — A driver in a South Side drag race hit and killed a 40-year-old woman early Sunday, capping a weekend that saw street takeovers — including car stunts and racing — draw large crowds and occupy intersections across the city, including Downtown. Separate street takeovers Downtown...
Urban Brew Labs In Ravenswood Closing At End Of Summer Due To Lack Of Beer Sales
RAVENSWOOD — Urban Brew Labs will soon close its Malt Row brewery and taproom for good, ending a four-year run. Owner James Moriarty announced on Instagram the brewery and taproom, 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., will close by the end of the summer. Moriarty did not give a specific end date for the business, but thanked fans, neighbors and employees for keeping the business going for so long.
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
Customer Sues Lettuce Entertain You After Finding ‘Deceptive’ 24-Cent Pandemic Fee On His Check
CHICAGO — A man is suing well-known restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You, saying a 24-cent COVID-19 surcharge was added to his check without him being informed, according to his lawsuit. James Maher said he bought an apple fritter, chocolate cake and hashbrowns at Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken in Tinley...
North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year
EDGEBROOK — A new path on the North Branch Trail will bring more opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians to get outside and enjoy nearby forest preserves. The path will connect the North Branch Trail from the Bunker Hill forest preserve to Touhy and Caldwell avenues at the border of Chicago and Niles. Construction of the path, which will run along a sewer line corridor, is expected to begin next spring, said Carl Vogel, director of communications at the Forest Preserves of Cook County.
Jeffery Pub Bans Customers Younger Than 30, Will Play Less Hip Hop After Deadly Hit-And-Run
SOUTH SHORE — A famed South Side gay bar is barring patrons younger than 30 years old, playing less hip hop and closing an hour earlier after a hit-and-run driver killed three men nearby earlier this month. Jeffery Pub owner Jamal Junior announced the changes Thursday night during a...
Driver Running Stop Sign Hits, Kills Bicyclist In Armour Square, Police Say
ARMOUR SQUARE — A driver hit and killed a 55-year-old bicyclist Saturday after running a stop sign, police said. The crash happened 3:35 p.m in the 400 block of West 26th Street, police said. The cyclist was turning right from South Stewart Street onto 26th Street when the driver, heading west down 26th, hit him, police said.
City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment
PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
