CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drug overdose deaths in Chatham County are up 20 percent compared to this time last year and officials say fentanyl is to blame. During a presentation to Chatham County Comission, Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt says there have been 47 drug overdose deaths. He says after the 20 percent increase compared to last year, it will most likely only get worse.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO