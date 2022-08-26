Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia. Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list. “It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”. Preparing for a hurricane can be...
wtoc.com
Bluffton businesses preparing for Labor Day crowds
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day is one week away and local businesses are already planning to attract those looking for a final taste of summer. Summer won’t end for a few more weeks but one business says this weekend is really the end of summer spending for them.
The Post and Courier
Town of Hilton Head Island asks native islander if he wants to sell his home. He doesn't.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — On an island known for affluence, Robert Singleton Jr. owns something uniquely precious. He lives on a parcel of land so appealing that even the town government has asked about buying it. Showing a visitor around the place, Singleton, 48, stretched a long arm toward...
wtoc.com
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
wtoc.com
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
wtoc.com
Georgia Democratic candidates campaign in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two of Georgia’s democratic candidates vying to unseat their incumbents doubled down today. Charlie Bailey for Lieutenant Governor and Wade Herring for Georgia’s First Congressional District held a news conference in Savannah. Both candidates called out elected officials Buddy Carter and Burt Jones for...
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County deputy died Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Cpl. Ava Lucas has died. Her death was not in the line of duty and was not work related. No other information was provided on Cpl. Lucas’ death.
wtoc.com
New pediatric plastic surgery and reconstruction office opens in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new pediatric office is the only plastic surgery and reconstruction office specializing in treating children in Savannah. Medical Director at Pediatrix and Reconstructive Surgery of Savannah, Dr. Anand Kumar says many children are born or develop some kind of physical disfigurement. “Cleft and craniofacial differences,...
Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
wtoc.com
Deaths from drug overdoses on the rise in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drug overdose deaths in Chatham County are up 20 percent compared to this time last year and officials say fentanyl is to blame. During a presentation to Chatham County Comission, Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt says there have been 47 drug overdose deaths. He says after the 20 percent increase compared to last year, it will most likely only get worse.
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
Missing woman located, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
SPD officer killed in traffic collision
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
wtoc.com
Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a toddler. According to the police department, a shooting occurred inside a home on Alaska Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Officers found 2-year-old Lauren Barton suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
300 residents of Hilton Head apartment complex getting evicted
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — They are an important part of the tourism industry on Hilton Head Island. Now some of the people who work in local hotels, restaurants, landscaping, and more are about to lose their homes. Residents of Chimney Cove got eviction notices earlier this month. More than 300 people living there, […]
wtoc.com
‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in East Savannah on Monday evening. Many neighbors and local business owners declined to do an interview, but the consensus is clear - this is a tragic situation all around. For the toddler who died, her family, and the 16-year-old who’s now charged with second-degree murder.
