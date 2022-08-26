ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British firefighters free man with hand stuck in sofa

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Firefighters in Britain responded to a strange job this week when a man needed their assistance after getting his hand stuck in his couch.

England’s Stapleton Fire Station answered the call for the victim who had “his hand trapped down the back of a sofa,” according to a Facebook post from the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxLBg_0hVhUpgF00
Firefighters in Britain rescued a man who got his hand stuck inside of his sofa.
Stapleford Fire Station/Facebook

Firefighters were able to extract the man who suffered no serious injuries besides “slight reddening to his hand,” the station said.

“It really isn’t just fires,” said Firefighter Gavin Wilson, who responded to the call, in a statement.

“I am pleased we were able to help the male without hurting him further or damaging his sofa. We will revisit him later today, make sure he is ok and complete a safe and well visit.”

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
AFP

Lives swept away: rescued tourists recount Pakistan flood horror

It was midnight when Yasmin and her family were ordered to urgently evacuate their room at the Honeymoon Hotel, perched above the picturesque ice-blue waters of the Swat river.  - Thousands still stranded - All along the Swat river are the remnants of destroyed bridges, upended roads and the remains of hotels clinging to the banks.  
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dutch government hits out at US gun crime after commandos shot

The Netherlands government has expressed concern after three soldiers from the Dutch army’s Commando Corps were shot outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend. One soldier died. Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren met her European counterparts on Tuesday. She told reporters in Prague after the meeting that the state of affairs in the Netherlands’ “most important ally” had become troubling, reported The Washington Post.“We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us,” Ms Ollongren said.On Monday, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy