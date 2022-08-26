ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
NBC Sports

Posey's surprising answer about what he misses about playing

The Giants are without seven-time NL All-Star catcher Buster Posey for the first time since early in the 2010 MLB season after he opted to retire following the 2021 MLB season, citing family reasons for his decision. Despite being 34 years old at the time of his retirement, the former...
NBC Sports

Giants' September race might be with D-backs, not Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- The swings this time of year are enormous and Joc Pederson knows that better than just about any player in the big leagues. In his eight previous seasons in the big leagues, Pederson was on a division-winner eight times. Now, he's watching very faint Wild Card hopes slip away from his current team.
NBC Sports

Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend

The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
NBC Sports

Winger who 'emerged out of nowhere' signs new deal with Flyers

Hayden Hodgson didn't have an NHL contract at this time last year and was not in Flyers training camp. He really wasn't on the radar of the Flyers. "Hayden Hodgson emerged out of nowhere," general manager Chuck Fletcher said May 3 at his end-of-the-season press conference. "I didn't even know who he was until October."
