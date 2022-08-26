Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Speed King” & “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
This year, the Norwegian duo Röyksopp have embarked on an ambitious project called Profound Mysteries. Two full-length volumes have been released so far, one in April and one in August, and between them they featured collaborations with Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Karen Harding, and more. Today, Röyksopp are...
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Stereogum
Watch Fontaines D.C. Bring A Fan Onstage To Play Guitar At Reading Festival
Fontaines DC brought a fan onstage to play guitar with them during their set at Reading Festival over the weekend. After holding up a sign in the audience asking to join them, lucky fan Dexter made his way up to the stage to play through the band’s rousing “Boys In The Better Land,” which appears on their 2019 debut album. Watch video below.
Stereogum
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Collaborative Album — Hear The First Four Tracks
Last year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard released an excellent new album, Second Line. Today, she’s announcing a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Zahn has played in Richard’s touring band, and the pair previously linked up on-record for a 2018 track that appeared on Zahn’s album People Of The Dawn. Their collab is called Pigments, and it’s one long composition that has been split up into tracks.
Stereogum
No Age – “Compact Flashes”
In a few weeks, the long-running LA DIY duo No Age will come back with their new album People Helping People. The band recorded the album in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they were evicted from their studio. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Andy Helping Andy” and “Tripped Out Before Scott.” Today, No Age have shared a new song. “Compact Flashes” is a playfully surreal post-punk track that pairs laconic vocals with a maddeningly insistent drum-machine track. Check it out below with animated visuals by Tim Siskind.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “Aftershook”
Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Mo Troper MTV
Bite-sized power-pop is the best. For years, bands across the map have been cranking out short, sweet, typically guitar-powered tunes and inevitably drawing comparisons to Guided By Voices, the masters of the form. Some, like Tony Molina in the Bay Area, keep their tracklists as quick and to the point as their songs, resulting in fuzz-pop LPs with the concision and consistency of a hardcore record. Others, like Philadelphia’s 2nd Grade, pile up tracks like GBV in their prime, shuffling through styles and textures in pursuit of patchwork brilliance.
Stereogum
Watch The Glorious Full Trailer For The New Biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Starring Daniel Radcliffe
Earlier this year, we learned the wonderful and unexpected news that Daniel Radcliffe, a man who has already played at least one iconic cinematic role, will soon play another. Radcliffe is the lead of the forthcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The new movie, which is coming to the Roku Channel this fall, already had a teaser trailer. Today, it gets the full trailer — nearly three minutes of what will presumably be the movie’s best jokes.
Stereogum
Ghost Orchard – “Bruise”
Ghost Orchard, the bedroom pop project of Michigan-based Sam Hall, has announced a new album, Rainbow Music, the follow-up to 2019’s Bunny. It comes on the heels of his Taylor Swift cover from a few months ago. Lead single “Bruise” is chirping and warm, Hall’s voice muted and pinched: “Blue like a bruise when you lay down,” he sings. “Clumsy, confused, but it’ll turn around and look at me.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “When The Lights Go”
Next week, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — aka British producer Orlando Higginbottom — will release a new album, When The Lights Go, his second full-length and first in a decade. We’ve gotten a bunch of tracks from the album already, including “Forever,” “Blood In The Snow,” “Crosswalk,” “The Sleeper,” and last month’s “Never Seen You Dance.” Today, he’s sharing the the album’s grooving, synth-backed title track.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Announces New Album While Accepting Video Of The Year At VMAs
Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing a new album this fall while accepting the Video Of The Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be released on October 21 — it’s called Midnights and more details are available here. “I’m so honored to...
Stereogum
Yung Lean – “Lazy Summer Day” & “Chinese Restaurant”
Earlier this year, Yung Lean released a new mixtape, Stardust, which included a fantastic collaboration with FKA Twigs. Today, the Swedish musician is back with a pair of new singles, both of which were produced by Rami Dawod, best known for his work with Frank Ocean. “Lazy Summer Day” and “Chinese Restaurant” are both slippery and hypnotic and tantalizingly brief. Check them out below.
Stereogum
Shannen Moser – “Ben”
Shannen Moser introduced The Sun Still Seems To Move, their first album in four years, with a lovely ballad called “Paint By Number” that was among our favorite songs that week. Today Moser is back with another winner from the new album. “Ben” trades out the prior single’s...
Stereogum
The War On Drugs Announce Limited-Edition I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set With 2 Unreleased Tracks
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set for I Don’t Live Here Anymore, their latest full-length that we named the #1 album of 2021. The set will include a 7″ with two previously unreleased tracks, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — the band has played both live in the last couple years, but studio versions have not come out until now.
Stereogum
Martha – “Every Day The Hope Gets Harder”
The singles from this upcoming Martha album are so good. “Beat, Perpetual,” title track “Please Don’t Take Me Back,” and the Futureheads collab “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?” find the poppy UK punks in top form. So does today’s new offering “Every Day The Hope Gets Harder,” a spry and spunky straight-ahead rocker with hooks and harmonies to spare. It’s a song about hard times, designed to give you a burst of energy in the midst of struggle. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Here’s Kevin Bacon Singing Beyoncé’s “Heated” To His Goats
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is one of the biggest and most critically beloved records of the year, but it’s not the kind of thing that’s really built for acoustic cover versions. It’s an album built around big beats and dance-music textures, and even the melodies are often there just to serve the rhythm. But this evidently didn’t scare American cinematic treasure Kevin Bacon, who’s out here singing new Beyoncé songs to his goats.
Stereogum
Canadian Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire Music As Band Kicks Off Tour
Arcade Fire’s music is being pulled from some Canadian radio stations amid sexual misconduct allegations against lead singer Win Butler. According to Ottawa City News, a representative for the CBC says they will “pause” playing Arcade Fire on its CBC Music FM radio station, as well as the SiriusXM CBC Radio 3 station “until we learn more about the situation.”
