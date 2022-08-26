ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
TheDailyBeast

FBI Facing ‘Unprecedented’ MAGA Threats: ‘Time to Hunt Fed Bois’

After FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club looking for evidence of multiple federal crimes and documents Trump was never supposed to have in his private possession, some of Trump’s supporters struck a striking, but familiar, refrain: It’s time to kill government officials.Research shared with The Daily Beast by the Advance Democracy Institute fills in some of the landscape of what the FBI has characterized as an “unprecedented” threat environment, a reaction to what some legal experts consider the most serious legal threat facing the former president.Immediately after the news of the Aug. 8 search broke, pro-Trump online...
