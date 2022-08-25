ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina is changing the name of its live mascot. Here's some reactions to viral ideas

By Dani Mohr, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x11za_0hVhUPvT00

South Carolina football is undergoing some changes before opening the season against Georgia State.

The Gamecocks mascot's new owners, USC alumni Beth and Van Clark, decided to change the look and the name of the Gamecocks' mascot 'Sir Big Spur' after noticing some health concerns with the bird.

Several publications and Gamecock fans across social media have been brainstorming ideas for the live rooster mascot's new name. The State published a story Thursday detailing the conflicts between the bird's original owners and the Clarks, and included a poll with 10 suggestions for the mascot's new name.

The top three names in The State's poll were Cock Commander, Cluck Norris and Coop (or Cooper). Other names suggested include General, Cock-a-doodle-dude, Marco Pollo, Brooster, Capt. Cluck, Kickin' Chicken and Mr. Chicken Scratch.

After the article went viral on Thursday, several other college football fans came up with their own unique suggestions for new mascot names. The Clarks also changed the rooster's Twitter handle to 'mascot' in preparation for the name change.

The rooster's comb is the bright-red crest on top of its head, traditionally removed in fighting gamecocks, can cause issues in the bird's circulatory system when clipped.

The previous owners and creators of the live mascot program, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, detested the combs and argued that clipping them gave roosters a more authentic fighting look. The current mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur, has the comb and caused a series of conflicts between the Clarks, Snelling and Albertelli and the university, as reported by The Post Courier.

The school is planning on unveiling the new name of the mascot before South Carolina takes on Georgia State in the team's season opener Saturday, Sept. 3.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
LANCASTER, SC
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University

A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#South Carolina Football#College Football#American Football#Usc#State#Coop
WRDW-TV

Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
News19 WLTX

One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dies in Sumter fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase

IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
wach.com

SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy