South Carolina is changing the name of its live mascot. Here's some reactions to viral ideas

South Carolina football is undergoing some changes before opening the season against Georgia State.

The Gamecocks mascot's new owners, USC alumni Beth and Van Clark, decided to change the look and the name of the Gamecocks' mascot 'Sir Big Spur' after noticing some health concerns with the bird.

Several publications and Gamecock fans across social media have been brainstorming ideas for the live rooster mascot's new name. The State published a story Thursday detailing the conflicts between the bird's original owners and the Clarks, and included a poll with 10 suggestions for the mascot's new name.

The top three names in The State's poll were Cock Commander, Cluck Norris and Coop (or Cooper). Other names suggested include General, Cock-a-doodle-dude, Marco Pollo, Brooster, Capt. Cluck, Kickin' Chicken and Mr. Chicken Scratch.

After the article went viral on Thursday, several other college football fans came up with their own unique suggestions for new mascot names. The Clarks also changed the rooster's Twitter handle to 'mascot' in preparation for the name change.

The rooster's comb is the bright-red crest on top of its head, traditionally removed in fighting gamecocks, can cause issues in the bird's circulatory system when clipped.

The previous owners and creators of the live mascot program, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, detested the combs and argued that clipping them gave roosters a more authentic fighting look. The current mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur, has the comb and caused a series of conflicts between the Clarks, Snelling and Albertelli and the university, as reported by The Post Courier.

The school is planning on unveiling the new name of the mascot before South Carolina takes on Georgia State in the team's season opener Saturday, Sept. 3.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr