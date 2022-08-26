ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfB7C_0hVhTeBH00

WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

New Haven-based attorney Norman Pattis refused to answer questions citing his Fifth Amendment rights during a hearing on whether he should be disciplined for giving the confidential records to unauthorized persons — other lawyers for Jones in Texas. He has denied any wrongdoing. A judge did not decide Thursday if any discipline is warranted.

The hearing was connected to a Connecticut lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown a hoax. State Judge Barabara Bellis in Waterbury found Jones liable for damages in November 2021 and a jury trial over how much he should pay is scheduled to begin next month.

Bellis, who oversaw Thursday's hearing, said it was “unusual” for a lawyer to invoke the Fifth Amendment during a disciplinary hearing.

One of Jones's Texas-based lawyers, Andino Reynal, also testified before Bellis on Thursday as he also faces possible discipline over the records disclosure. Reynal said he was surprised and embarrassed when he found out about the disclosure.

“It was the worst day of my legal career," he said.

Reynal represented Jones during a trial in Austin, Texas — where Jones and his Infowars web show are based — in a similar lawsuit over his claims the school shooting was a hoax. That trial ended earlier this month when a jury awarded the parents of one of the children killed in the massacre nearly $50 million in damages. Reynal has said Jones will appeal the verdicts.

According to court documents and testimony, Pattis sent a large number of records from the Connecticut defamation case within the past month to a third lawyer for Jones who represented Jones' companies in a bankruptcy case. That lawyer then sent the records to Reynal, who in turn gave the records to the attorney who represented the Sandy Hook parents in the Texas trial.

The documents were given to Pattis by lawyers representing Sandy Hook families in the Connecticut case as part of discovery. It has not been made clear what the documents included. But lawyers associated with the case have said there were some folders with titles suggesting they included confidential medical records of the Sandy Hook plaintiffs.

The records also apparently included texts from Jones' cellphone. In a surprise move during the Texas trial, the Sandy Hook parents' lawyer, Mark Bankston, revealed that Reynal had mistakenly sent him the records, including Jones' texts. Reynal said Thursday that he didn't look at the records before sending them to Bankston.

Bankston reportedly has sent Jones' phone records to the U.S. House committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that sought to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. The panel's chairman has accused Jones of helping to organize a rally near the Capitol that preceded the insurrection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.
U.S. POLITICS
Action News Jax

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Action News Jax

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state's ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis wants pot companies to pay more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The state “should charge these people more,” DeSantis told...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alex Jones
Action News Jax

New limits on medical marijuana kick in for Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, medical marijuana patients throughout Florida now have new limits controlling how much medicine they can be prescribed. It’s part of a new emergency rule adopted by the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and advocates are worried the limits will drive more patients back to the black market.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida gas prices could drop below $3 a gallon in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices have been steadily declining across the country for ten weeks straight, though here in Florida we saw an eight-cent jump this week. AAA is predicting prices will likely stay on a downward trend in the near future — and here in Florida, prices below $3 a gallon could be on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#State
Action News Jax

Duval among Florida counties to get money for electric buses

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said this week that $68 million will be divided among 13 counties moving from diesel to electric buses. The money, coming from Florida’s share of a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over emissions violations, is expected to cover the costs of 227 electric buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida’s ‘tool time’ tax holiday ready to crank up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s first “tool time” sales-tax holiday on tools and other home-repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

‘Not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: Florida man confesses during traffic stop, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man made deputies’ work easy when he was stopped early Saturday morning, telling them flat-out that he was drunk. In an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Andrew Beck was pulled over for speeding after deputies saw him swerve out of his lane and nearly hit a median while driving nearly 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to the affidavit, when deputies made contact with Beck, he spontaneously said, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy